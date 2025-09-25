Avathon Launches AI Platform Delivering Autonomy for Operations in Liquid Bulk Logistics

Proven with one of the world's largest oil and gas vessel fleets, now transforming planning and execution across all liquid bulk logistics operations

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avathon today announced Autonomy for Logistics Planning, built with proven AI optimization technology for liquid bulk logistics. Originally deployed with a supermajor oil and gas company to transform planning and execution of fleet operations, Avathon is now extending the same core technology for all liquid bulk logistics networks—including rail tank cars, tanker trucks, and storage terminals. The solution has proven to unlock significant time and cost savings during planning and replanning while increasing efficiency and revenue through improved fleet utilization.

According to UN Trade and Development, liquid bulk cargo constitutes nearly 40% of all maritime volume, deals with hazardous materials, requires special infrastructure, and must adhere to strict protocols. The world depends on a safe and reliable supply of liquid bulk transported over a global, complex multi-modal network. Avathon's solution is the first and only of its kind in the market today and has already optimized thousands of voyages and billions of liters of liquid bulk shipments.

Logistics Planning is built on Avathon's Autonomy Platform with a computational knowledge graph foundation that unifies fleet planning, scheduling, routing, management, and external rules and risk factors. The expanded application:

Integrates diverse enterprise system data sources for cargo, shipments, assets, weather, risks, constraints, and business rules across logistics operations.

Automates planning and optimization of fleet schedules and asset utilization as the planning system of record.

Develops rapid "what if" scenarios to evaluate trade-offs and risk-based resilience strategies. The preferred scenario can be seamlessly reviewed and approved – and even automated - for promotion to plan of record.

Incorporates historic performance and real-time conditions to enable proactive diagnostics and prescription to autonomously manage exceptions and disruptions.

Drives dynamic optimization with reinforcement learning instead of traditional static operations research techniques

The application dynamically evaluates conditions such as capacity, availability and compliance, schedules, fuel and maintenance costs, weather, labor disputes, and trade volatility. By aligning these real-time variables with operational rules and asset data, Avathon equips cargo and asset owners and operators to optimize their logistics plans to strengthen reliability and resilience while improving efficiency.

"What we achieved with our first customer demonstrated the power of AI to transform complex operations and enhance profitability," said Pervinder Johar, CEO, Avathon. "We are now ready to scale this first-of-its-kind planning solution to all liquid bulk shipping fleets across the globe spanning hazardous, non-hazardous, edible and non-edible liquids and bringing enhanced safety and profitability to the industry."

Proven at Scale

Avathon Autonomy for Logistics Planning , developed in collaboration with a global Oil and Gas supermajor, has optimized billions of barrels of petroleum shipments, thousands of voyages and vessel operations.

This same logistics digital twin and enhanced optimization approach now powers Avathon's liquid bulk logistics planning application for all fleets across the globe.

The application is available now as part of the Avathon Autonomy Platform. Visit www.avathon.com.

About Avathon

Avathon is the leader in Autonomy for Operations. The Avathon Autonomy Platform powers a synthetic workforce of autonomous agents, transforming how businesses plan, orchestrate, and manage operations across manufacturing, supply chain, and asset management.

