AVAR 2022 brings together CISOs and Security Researchers to develop a secure cyberspace

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Anti Virus Asia Researchers (AVAR) announced that AVAR 2022 will include a Research Track to explore the latest threat research and a Management Track to discuss the challenges and opportunities faced by CISOs and recognize exceptional cybersecurity leaders. AVAR 2022 is hosted in Singapore for the first time and marks AVAR moving its headquarters to Singapore due to the importance given to cybersecurity by the country and Singapore's significance as a regional hub for commerce.

AVAR 2022 is the 25th edition of AVAR's annual international cybersecurity conference and will be hosted at the Carlton Hotel Singapore on 1st and 2nd December 2022.

Commenting on the conference, Mr. Kesavardhanan J, the CEO of AVAR and the Founder & President of K7 Computing, said, "The steep increase in cyberattacks that began during the pandemic lockdowns continues to threaten digital civilization. Threat actors are not limited by national boundaries and cyber defenders need to similarly organize themselves and work together to stop digital threats. AVAR 2022 has been designed with this goal in mind, gathering cyber threat experts, cybersecurity decision makers, regulators, and other stakeholders under one roof to share perspectives and identify areas of collaboration that are mutually beneficial to both researchers and management. I look forward to meeting the international cybersecurity community in Singapore and am excited by the advancements that will emerge from the knowledge shared at AVAR 2022."

AVAR 2022 promotes extensive knowledge sharing through 60+ Speakers, 45+ Presentations, and 3 Panel Discussions. Keynote speakers at the conference include Dr. Pavan Duggal (International Commission on Cyber Security Law), Mr. Righard Zwienenberg (ESET), and Mr. Eddy Willems (G Data CyberDefense).

AVAR 2022 is supported by prominent organizations that define the future of cybersecurity. ESET is the Platinum Sponsor of AVAR 2022; Getvisibility is the Gold Sponsor; the Cyber Threat Alliance, AV-Comparatives, and Cisco Talos are Silver Sponsors; SE Labs is the T-Shirt Sponsor; ReasonLabs is the Internet Sponsor; K7 Security is the Lanyard Sponsor; AV-TEST is the Media Sponsor; AppEsteem, SKD Labs, AhnLab, and NetApp are Supporting Sponsors; and Cyber Defense Magazine, Frontier Enterprise, and Cyber are Media Partners. AVAR 2022 is hosted by K7 Computing.

More than 200 delegates are expected to attend the conference. Delegates can register for the event at https://aavar.org/cybersecurity-conference/index.php/registration/

