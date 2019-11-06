Avantor® and NIBRT Collaborate to Advance Bioprocessing by Addressing Downstream Bottlenecks in Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Production

Avantor's in-line dilution systems to be installed at NIBRT's prestigious bioprocessing research and training facility in Dublin, adding to their full complement of technology

Supports growing demand for improved buffer management in the biopharma manufacturing process

RADNOR, Pennsylvania and DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) and the National Institute of Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) today announced they are teaming up to address downstream bottlenecks in buffer preparation when producing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). As part of the joint effort, Avantor® is providing in-line dilution systems for hands-on experience at NIBRT's prestigious training and research facility dedicated to supporting the global bioprocessing industry. Avantor's technology adds to NIBRT's full complement of bioprocessing capabilities.

Dr. Ger Brophy, Executive Vice President, Biopharma Production for Avantor, said, "Demand for therapeutic biologics is increasing and this will require increased manufacturing productivity. At the same time, there is significant pressure on the biopharma industry to reduce overall costs while ensuring that safety and quality are not compromised. This has resulted in initiatives to improve efficiency and increase flexibility in bioprocessing facilities. Buffer management is a key process step which is prime for optimization."

Buffers are a critical component when producing and purifying mAbs and are extensively used in upstream and downstream production. Recent activities in upstream optimization have resulted in increasing production yields, which has now placed pressure on downstream purification resources. In addition, demand for multi-product facilities has placed a strain on capacity for traditional buffer preparation.

Buffer management can help advance bioprocessing production by reducing downstream bottlenecks and costs. Avantor's collaboration with NIBRT will provide industry leading buffer management training to help mitigate downstream challenges, which will help new therapies to reach patients faster and more cost effectively.

Dominic Carolan, NIBRT CEO, stated, "This collaboration further advances our mission of providing a world-class research and training center of excellence. Technicians and professionals will benefit from access to the latest bioprocessing production knowledge, technology and innovation in buffer management. We are delighted to be working closely with Avantor to support the biopharmaceutical industry."

"We're proud to be collaborating with NIBRT to move science forward through innovation, training and hands-on experience with the latest technology," added Dr. Brophy.

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company operates in more than 30 countries and delivers an extensive portfolio of products and services. As our channel brand, VWR offers an integrated, seamless purchasing experience that is optimized for the way our customers do business. We set science in motion to create a better world. For information visit, www.avantorsciences.com.

About NIBRT

The National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) is a global centre of excellence for training and research in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. NIBRT is located in a world class facility in Dublin, Ireland. This facility is purpose built to closely replicate a modern bioprocessing plant with state-of-the-art equipment and enables NIBRT to offer the highest quality training and research solutions. NIBRT's mission is to support the growth and development of all aspects of the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

Avantor Regional Media Contact

Kristopher Akana

Director, Communications Europe

Avantor

M: +33 (0)6 60 11 12 19

Kristopher.Akana@avantorsciences.com

Avantor Global Media Contact

Robert Donohoe

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Avantor

O: +1 610-386-6420

M: +1 484-688-4730

Robert.Donohoe@avantorsciences.com

NIBRT Media Contact

Alison Quinn

Marketing and Communications Manager

NIBRT

O + 353 1 215 8194

Alison.Quinn@nibrt.ie

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718849/avantor_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.avantorsciences.com



SOURCE Avantor