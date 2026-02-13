AVANTIS INVESTORS DOUBLES ITS UCITS ETF LINEUP

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantis Investors®, a $110 billion* investment offering from the $320 billion** global asset manager American Century Investments®, today announces it is launching three new UCITS exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Avantis America Equity UCITS ETF, the Avantis Europe Equity UCITS ETF, and the Avantis Pacific Equity UCITS ETF will trade on the London Stock Exchange under the tickers AVUS, AVEU, and AVPE.

All three new active ETFs aim to achieve long-term capital appreciation, investing in a broadly diversified set of equity securities across eligible countries in each respective regional equity strategy. Each new UCITS ETFis daily-managed, combining the advantages associated with indexing, such as diversification and transparency, with the opportunity to add value by considering expected returns*** each day from current prices and company fundamentals.

Eduardo Repetto, CIO of Avantis said "These new strategies are a reflection of the many conversations we've had with advisors and other investors in the UK and broader Europe. We are always listening to understand the needs of our clients and those that they serve. With these three UCITS ETFs, we are offering more value-added tools to give our clients the flexiblity they need to build asset allocations tailored to their goals."

Richard Adams, Head of EMEA for American Century and Avantis Investors said "This is an exciting time and we are thrilled to launch three new UCITS ETFs in the market. The new UCITS ETFs are an example of how Avantis prioritizes understanding our clients very well and embracing investment solutions that are responsive to the needs of our clients."

All three ETFs feature efficient and active portfolio management and trading processes and combine the potential for outperformance with the consistency of indexing. See Important Risks Disclosures.

The Avantis America Equity UCITS ETF (ISIN: IE000OW54ZX1) is an actively managed portfolio of large, medium, and small companies based in the US and, to a limited extent, Canada.





The Avantis Europe Equity UCITS ETF (ISIN: IE000SDFJUU0) is an actively managed portfolio of large, medium and small companies from European industrialised countries.





(ISIN: IE000SDFJUU0) is an actively managed portfolio of large, medium and small companies from European industrialised countries. The Avantis Pacific Equity UCITS ETF (ISIN: IE000T62NEO6) is an actively managed portfolio of securities issued by large, medium-sized and small companies in industrialized countries in the Pacific region.

See Important Risks Disclosures



Avantis America

Equity UCITS ETF Avantis Europe Equity UCITS

ETF Avantis Pacific Equity UCITS

ETF Benchmark Russell 3000 MSCI Europe IMI MSCI Pacific IMI ISIN IE000OW54ZX1 IE000SDFJUU0 IE000T62NEO6 Ticker

Xetra AVUS AVEU AVPE Registered

Countries DE, UK, IE DE, UK, IE DE, UK, IE Domicile Ireland Ireland Ireland Fund Base

Currency US-Dollar US-Dollar US-Dollar Fees (OCF) 0.20 % 0.25 % 0.25 % For more

information,

visit: https://www.avantisinvestors.com/

ucitsetf/avantis-america-equity-ucits-etf/ https://www.avantisinvestors.com/

ucitsetf/avantis-europe-equity-ucits-etf/ https://www.avantisinvestors.com/

ucitsetf/avantis-pacific-equity-ucits-etf/

About Avantis Investors

Avantis is part of American Century, an asset manager with a reputation for client care, stewardship and stability. Through American Century's relationship with the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, investments with Avantis help support research that can improve human health and save lives. Since 2000, American Century's dividends distributed to the Stowers Institute have totaled more than $2 billion.

For more information, visit: www.AvantisInvestors.com

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Missouri; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, California; Portland, Oregon; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan S. Thomas is chairman, chief executive officer and president, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit biomedical research organization with a focus on foundational research. The Institute is the controlling owner of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $2 billion since 2000.

For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com .

Investment Risk Information:

There can be no assurance that each Fund will achieve its investment objective. The value of Shares and the income therefrom may rise or fall as the capital values of a Fund's investments fluctuate. The investment income of a Fund is based on the income earned on the securities it holds, less expenses incurred. Therefore, a Fund's investment income may be expected to fluctuate in response to changes in such income or expenses. The value of equity securities, may fluctuate due to changes in investor perception of a specific issuer, changes in the general condition of the stock market, or occurrences of political or economic events that affect equity issuers and the market. Historically, small- and mid-cap stocks have been more volatile than the stock of larger, more-established companies. Smaller companies may have limited resources, product lines and markets, and their securities may trade less frequently and in more limited volumes than the securities of larger companies. International investing involves special risks, such as political instability and currency fluctuations. Investing in emerging markets may accentuate these risks. The use of derivative instruments involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional instruments. Derivatives can be highly illiquid and difficult to unwind or value, and changes in the value of a derivative held by the fund may not correlate with the value of the underlying instrument. Derivatives are subject to a number of other risks, including interest, market and credit risk. The information is not intended as a personalized recommendation or fiduciary advice and should not be relied upon for investment, accounting, legal or tax advice. For full information on the risks, please refer to the relevant sections of the Prospectus and KIID/KID.

Disclaimers:

For Professional investors only. This is a marketing communication. Please refer to the Prospectus of American Century ICAV (including the Supplements for Avantis America Equity UCITS ETF, Avantis Europe Equity UCITS ETF and Avantis Pacific Equity UCITS ETF) (available in English) and to the relevant KIDs (available in German) on www.avantisinvestors.com before making any final investment decisions.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The ICAV and its sub-funds have been recognised under the Financial Conduct Authority's Overseas Funds Regime. The UK Financial Ombudsman Service is unlikely to consider complaints relating to this scheme, its management company, or its depositary. Claims for losses relating to the management company or the depositary are unlikely to be covered under the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme. Prospective investors should consider obtaining financial advice before deciding to invest and should review the scheme's prospectus for more information.

Shares of these funds are purchased on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to American Century ICAV. Investors normally buy and sell shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees for doing so. In addition, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

A list of the investments held by these funds will, on a daily basis, be made available on the relevant product page for each ETF at www.avantisinvestors.com or where otherwise indicated in the relevant Supplement. An intra-day portfolio value for the Avantis America Equity UCITS ETF, Avantis Europe Equity UCITS ETF and Avantis Pacific Equity UCITS ETF is disseminated via a data feed and displayed on major market data vendor terminals as well as on a wide range of websites that display stock market data, including Bloomberg and Reuters.

These funds are actively managed ETFs that do not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

The Manager of American Century ICAV is Waystone Management Company (IE) Limited. Sub-funds of American Century ICAV are distributed by American Century Investment Management (UK) Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. American Century Investment (EU) GmbH, which is registered by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt fur Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin), serves as the sub-distributor of the sub-funds of American Century ICAV in England and Wales.

Waystone Management Company (IE) Limited may decide to terminate the arrangements made for the marketing of the Avantis America Equity UCITS ETF, Avantis Europe Equity UCITS ETF and Avantis Pacific Equity UCITS ETF. A summary of investor rights can be obtained via Waystone Management Company (IE) Limited Summary of Investor Rights July 2024.

This communication is issued in the UK by American Century Investment Management (UK) Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office: 12 Henrietta Street, 4th Floor, London, WC2E 8LH.

*Assets under supervision as of 1/29/2026.

** Assets under supervision as of 1/29/2026.

***Expected Returns: Valuation theory shows that the expected return of a stock is a function of its current price, its book equity (assets minus liabilities) and expected future profits, and that the expected return of a bond is a function of its current yield and its expected capital appreciation (depreciation). We use information in current market prices and company financials to identify differences in expected returns among securities, seeking to overweight securities with higher expected returns based on this current market information. Actual returns may be different than expected returns, and there is no guarantee that the strategy will be successful.

Top 5 active ETF issuers in AUM. Source: Morningstar data out of 359 ETF issuers overall and 321 active ETF issuers, as of June 30, 2025.

©2026 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902546/Australia_AI_lockup_teal_blk_rgb_Logo.jpg