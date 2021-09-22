AVANA Companies Expands Global Reach with New Services in Saudi Arabia

Under the Ezdaher brand, AVANA will provide its new small business lending platform, LendThrive™, as well as an alternative investment marketplace for individual investors called EqualSeat™. AVANA Companies has had its GCC regional headquarters in Bahrain for the last 13 years with additional offices in India and the Philippines. The company recently added five new staff members and has leased additional office space in Bahrain with plans to hire at least 12 new people between Bahrain and KSA in the next 6-12 months.

"AVANA Companies is pleased to continue our global expansion with a mission to provide ESG lending and investment opportunities to those in the Middle East, as well as new market products and services," said Sundip Patel, CEO of AVANA Companies.

Patel spends half of his time in Bahrain and will oversee the expansion in the area along with Chief Commercial Officer, Andris Rozenbahs. Rozenbahs is based in Bahrain and brings a wealth of knowledge and more than 10 years of experience in the FinTech start-up environment, having previously founded several companies in the space.

"I am very excited to be a leader in the growth of AVANA Companies in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and look forward to helping launch Ezdaher's LendThrive™ and EqualSeat™ as a standout FinTech product with an underlying mission and commitment to build stronger communities in this region," says Rozenbahs.

Rozenbahs will oversee the two Ezdaher units, LendThrive™ and EqualSeat™, to ensure they follow AVANA's mission to be ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) focused FinTech platforms that make positive contributions towards social and environmental impact.

LendThrive™, a new online lending platform designed to help small businesses, that meet ESG standards, supports business owners through its Rate Reduction Rewards Program and helps them thrive while stimulating local economies. LendThrive™ focuses on underserved companies in industries such as hospitality, construction, and renewable energy.

EqualSeat™, which began beta testing in 2021, is an investment marketplace with ESG investing opportunities that provides individual investors fractional access to institutional-quality commercial debt investments.

While other global financial companies may have struggled during the pandemic, AVANA was able to remain strong for its employees with no demotions, or salary reductions. They were able to hire additional manpower and continued to add more services, while other companies were forced to close. AVANA Companies recently completed two acquisitions - credit union focused Extensia Financial and a FDIC bank in Texas, USA.

About AVANA Companies

With $1.3B AUM globally, AVANA Family of Companies (AVANA) is dedicated to stimulating local economies and contributing to clean energy development on a global scale. Founded in 2002 by brothers Sundip and Sanat Patel, it is a family of ESG lending and investment platforms that serve entrepreneurs and investors. AVANA's ESG lending is done through AVANA Capital, LendThrive™ ,and Extensia Financial and ESG investments through AVANA Fund and EqualSeatTM . The company's goal is to empower small businesses by providing ESG focused loans and investment opportunities that are impactful, socially driven and preserve wealth. AVANA is headquartered in both Arizona and Kingdom of Bahrain and serves small business owners and investors across the United States and globally. AVANA invests in the communities it serves, creating jobs, stimulating economic growth, and contributing to sustainable projects. AVANA has recently been named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies. AVANA Capital, LLC is licensed in California, USA under DBO license number 603K752 and in Arizona, USA under CBK license number 0921662. To learn more, visit www.avanacompanies.com or follow on AVANA Companies on LinkedIn .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joanne Sgro-Killworth

10 to 1 Public Relations

480-363-0403

joanne@10to1pr.com

For business inquiries, please contact:

Andris Rozenbahs

www.avanacompanies.com

andris.rozenbahs@avanacompanies.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1631407/AVANA_COMPANIES__Ezdahers.jpg

Related Links

https://avanacompanies.com/



SOURCE AVANA Companies