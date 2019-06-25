Avalon University School of Medicine granted ACCM accreditation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon University School of Medicine (AUSOM) is excited and pleased to announce that they have been granted accreditation by the Accreditation Commission of Colleges of Medicine (ACCM). This is an significant milestone in the continuing growth and success of the medical school. As an international medical school located on the Caribbean island of Curacao, pursuing accreditation shows their commitment to providing the highest levels of education to the students and the same level of quality in their business practices. Achieving accreditation by ACCM is evidence that they are part of an elite few medical schools in the Caribbean that have met the rigorous standards of an internationally-recognized third party.

With the requirements set forth by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG), obtaining ACCM accreditation is an especially important accomplishment for Avalon University School of Medicine. ECFMG is the entity responsible for certification of foreign medical graduates for medical practice in the United States. ECFMG states that effective in 2023, they will require students to graduate from a medical school that has been accredited through a process that uses criteria comparable to those established for the medical schools in the United States (LCME). Since the ACCM standards are closely aligned to the LCME standards, achieving this accreditation ultimately means that Avalon has now met the ECFMG 2023 requirements.

With Avalon University School of Medicine continually moving up in the rankings of medical schools in the Caribbean, obtaining ACCM accreditation will help cement their status as one of the best medical schools in the Caribbean.

Avalon University School of Medicine is an international leader in medical education, with over 300 alumni in post-gradate (residency) training and medical practice. Avalon graduates have obtained competitive residency and fellowships positions in a wide range of specialities at nationally renowned hospitals across the United States, Canada and the world. The campus is located on the beautiful Caribbean island of Curacao, where students spend approximately the first two years of the educational program. The final two years of the program are spent in the United States, where students complete their clinical rotations at Avalon's affiliated teaching hospitals.

