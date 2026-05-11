Avalere Health expands to Japan with a full-service Advisory, Medical, and Marketing offering, led by industry veteran Junji Yokokawa

Avalere Health Japan is designed with the full healthcare experience in mind, launching with an elite integrated team that brings together market access, medical, and marketing specialists, along with strategic consulting expertise.

TOKYO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalere Health, a global strategic partner for the healthcare industry, today announces the launch of its Japan office. The move marks a significant expansion of Avalere Health's global footprint, and the launch of a new strategic offering is designed to support Japanese biopharmaceutical companies end-to-end across the product lifecycle.

Junji Yokokawa and Amar Urhekar, Avalere Health Avalere Health announces expansion to Japan.

"The Japanese domestic drug market is witnessing explosive growth driven by oncology drugs with high demand for diabetes, immunology, and rare disease areas. These are therapeutic areas where Avalere Health has deeply entrenched expertise. Opening an office in the region is a natural progression, but more than that, it contributes to our global promise, commitment, and ability to reach every patient possible," says Amar Urhekar, CEO.

Situated in the heart of Tokyo and led by IPG veteran Junji Yokokawa, Avalere Health Japan offers a unique proposition for biopharmaceutical clients. Unlike small agencies or large network offerings, Avalere Health Japan has been perfectly formed to provide integrated solutions to healthcare's greatest challenges from day one. They will be supported by Avalere Health's global leadership team's extensive experience of building networks and agencies in the Asia-Pacific region. Urhekar spent five years as President, Japan and EVP Asia Pacific with McCann Healthcare Worldwide, as well as a further five years of senior positions within the region.

Avalere Health Japan's nimble team unite healthcare marketing, market access, and medical expertise to address the complexities of healthcare product launches in Japan. Combining deep knowledge of the Japanese landscape with global best practices, its experts support biopharmaceutical clients to navigate complex regulatory, pricing, physician, and patient engagement challenges – accelerating access, demonstrating value, and achieving stronger, more sustainable success at launch and beyond.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Avalere Health – a deeply purposeful organization with a steadfast commitment to reaching every patient possible. Japan has one of the most advanced healthcare systems in the world, a fact I'm truly proud of. However, we face immense pressures, including a rapidly aging society, financial barriers for patients, and rural access gaps. We have brought together an incredible team thoughtfully structured for collaboration with the ideal mix of expertise for both driving commercial success and making a real difference for patients across the region," says Yokokawa.

"We have carefully selected leading experts with the right mix of skills to navigate the nuanced healthcare challenges of the region, creating a team positioned to drive real change across the healthcare continuum," adds Urhekar.

The organization's approach is grounded in scientific excellence, precise execution, and culturally attuned engagement with Japanese physicians and healthcare stakeholders. By combining rigorous compliance, high-quality medical communication, and tailored omnichannel engagement, Avalere Health helps its clients maximize value, mitigate risk, and build enduring impact.

About Avalere Health

United by one profound purpose: to reach EVERY PATIENT POSSIBLE. Avalere Health ensures every patient is identified, treated, supported, and cared for. Equally.

Its Advisory, Medical, and Marketing teams come together – powerfully and intentionally – to forge unconventional connections, building a future where healthcare is not a barrier and no patient is left behind.

Avalere Health is a global strategic partner, perfectly formed to solve the biggest challenges in health—at pace and at scale. United across the product lifecycle, the organization is uniquely positioned to understand every angle of life, health, and the human condition.

Visit www.avalerehealth.com and follow Avalere Health on LinkedIn.

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