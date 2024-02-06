Avalere Health Appoints New President of Medical To Lead a Tech-Enabled Future of Medical Affairs

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalere Health appoints seasoned industry executive Effie Baoutis as President of Medical. Baoutis will lead a team of 350+ scientific communicators into a future of medical communications fueled by an alchemy of science, creativity and technology.

Avalere Health has a deep heritage in this field, forming more than 20 years ago as a medical communications agency. Since then, it has evolved into a global commercialization partner, diversifying its offering to deliver from advisory to implementation across the entire product lifecycle.

The appointment of Baoutis is the latest of several high-profile executive leadership announcements made following Avalere Health's rebrand on October 18, 2023, each reflecting Avalere Health's evolution as a connected organization. The rebrand saw the company bring together 1,500+ team members across 19 locations in North America, Europe and Asia, uniting them under a single vision, organization and brand.

An established authority in healthcare communications, Baoutis is experienced in supporting large pharmaceutical clients and emerging biotech through her work at Omnicom, McCann Health, Real Chemistry and the Healthcare Communications Association. She is an expert in scientific engagement and has worked across a range of functions, including leadership roles in marketing and advertising. Her interdisciplinary approach and background make her well-positioned to collaborate across the business and develop advanced solutions to clients' medical communications challenges.

"While modular content, personalized messaging, omnichannel and content value metrics were traditionally the realm of marketing, Medical teams are beginning to see the benefits of these approaches for building deeply engaging experiences for healthcare professionals," said Amar Urhekar, Chief Operating Officer at Avalere Health. "Capitalizing on her cross-functional knowledge, Effie will ensure our experts infuse scientific information with the creativity and cutting-edge tools and platforms needed to support our clients in the technology-enabled future of medical communications."

Under Baoutis's leadership, the Medical team will support clients in remaining at the forefront of digital advancement, strategically leveraging the right tools, platforms and data to build cohesive learning experiences for customers. Her priorities include investing in new technology ecosystems to advance Avalere Health's heritage in experience design and delivery and bringing together the company's proprietary virtual congress platforms and publication planning tools. She will also work closely with Avalere Health's in-house technologists and analysts to explore the multidimensional application of artificial intelligence in medical communications.

"I'm thrilled to join as the President of Medical at Avalere Health during a paradigm shift in medical communications," said Baoutis. "The reputation of the team is unrivaled. We have the right combination of expertise to be a guiding light for our clients, helping them leverage the data, technologies and strategies to best meet their business goals and the needs of the stakeholders they serve."

About Avalere Health

Established in 2001, Avalere Health is a purposefully built commercialization partner for the biopharmaceutical, medical technology, and wellness industries. Its 1,500+ experts combine their knowledge and expertise across its core disciplines — Consulting; Medical; Policy, Access, Value, and Evidence; Marketing; and Digital Experience Technology — to create the connections that make better health happen.

Avalere Health partners with its clients to navigate the complex and rapidly changing healthcare ecosystem. Together, its experts help clients connect patients with life-changing therapies, realizing the potential of strategies and solutions to accelerate innovation that improves lives. Visit www.avalerehealth.com and follow Avalere Health on LinkedIn and Instagram.

