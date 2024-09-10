Avalere Health appoints Corrina Safeio as President, Global Marketing

Safeio will also serve as EVP, Corporate Communications, and on the leadership team.

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalere Health is proud to announce the appointment of Corrina Safeio as its new President, Global Marketing and EVP, Corporate Communications. In this role, Safeio will oversee the Global Marketing team to build meaningful connections and create customised strategic solutions for our clients, ultimately driving growth and leading to new opportunities for the organisation.

Corrina Safeio joins Avalere Health as President, Global Marketing.

Safeio has more than 25 years of experience working in agencies and in client-side roles. Before joining Avalere Health, she served as President of the European division of Inizio Evoke and held leadership positions at Mind+Matter and Pegasus. In each of these positions, Safeio was instrumental in fostering organisational growth while spearheading behavioural science implementation and creative acceleration.

"We're delighted to welcome Corrina to our team," said Mario Muredda, President, Marketing at Avalere Health. "She is an influential leader with a proven track record of delivering impactful marketing and PR solutions through evidence-based insights and award-winning creative. I'm excited to work with her to uncover new possibilities for our clients and the patients they serve."

Safeio will report to Muredda and work closely with other members of the executive leadership team to amplify the organisation's marketing capabilities. This includes a new proprietary suite of tools designed to make sense of complex landscapes while engaging audiences across the product lifecycle. In addition, she will develop a new corporate communications framework designed to foster collaboration, connect capabilities, and activate 1,500+ team members across the world.

"Corrina will be instrumental in shaping our strategies and driving seamless connections across our global capabilities and commercialisation solutions," said Amar Urhekar, Chief Operating Officer at Avalere Health. "She brings a wealth of experience in PR, marketing, and corporate communications to our team. I'm excited to work with Corrina to enhance our value proposition, develop integrated communication strategies, and help our clients reach more patients."

"I'm inspired by the authenticity and ambition of the Avalere Health team," said Safeio. "It's an exciting time and I truly believe we have a unique opportunity to create new approaches and empower our teams to innovate without boundaries. We have the capability to help our clients succeed in the marketplace—from molecule to launch—and beyond. And what is distinct is the pace and agility that Avalere Health can move to create effective solutions."

A people-first leader, Safeio is a champion of diversity, equity, and inclusion. She is a qualified mental health first aider and has orchestrated numerous workplace initiatives to build an environment where every team member can be their authentic self and develop their full potential. She has earned numerous industry accolades, including being named to the PRWeek UK Powerbook Top Ten People in Healthcare for the past three years. Safeio will be based in the London, Brighton, and Manchester offices.

About Avalere Health

Established in 2001, Avalere Health is a purposefully built commercialisation partner for the biopharmaceutical, medical technology, and wellness industries. Its 1,500+ experts combine their knowledge and expertise across its core disciplines — Consulting; Medical; Policy; Value, Evidence, and Access; Marketing; and Digital Experience Technology — to create the connections that make better health happen.

Avalere Health partners with its clients to navigate the complex and rapidly changing healthcare ecosystem. Together, its experts help clients connect patients with life-changing therapies, realising the potential of strategies and solutions to accelerate innovation that improves lives. Visit www.avalerehealth.com and follow Avalere Health on LinkedIn and Instagram.

