Avalanche Airbags Market to Expand at CAGR of 5.3%, finds TMR Study

- Increasing purchasing power and rising importance of safety gear at high altitudes are leading to a spurt in demand for avalanche airbags

- Design feature of avalanche airbags that increases the chances of survival of the user in the event of an avalanche spells growth for the avalanche airbags market

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research

Analysts at TMR estimate the avalanche airbags market to reach the valuation of US$ 134.4 Mn by 2031. The key aspect of safety for mountaineers, trekkers, and adventure enthusiasts at high altitudes is a major factor fueling the growth of the avalanche airbags market. The rising number of skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts is also contributing to the growth of the avalanche airbags market.

The availability of mountaineering safety gear via a number of sales channels is creating opportunities in the avalanche airbags market. Specialty mountaineering gear retail stores, departmental stores, and online stores are some sales channels for mountaineers and trekkers to purchase safety gear for high altitudes.

Request report sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=80607

North America and Europe together held more than 75% share of the avalanche airbags market in 2020. Participation in thrilling adventure sports in large numbers and awareness to use of safety gear at high altitudes account for large market share of the two regions. The U.S. witnesses strong demand for avalanche airbags, which is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2021 – 2031). Market growth projections in Canada, in terms of volume, are anticipated to be 31,345 units by 2031. The Asia Pacific avalanche airbags market is anticipated to register promising growth rate during the forecast period.

Avalanche Airbags Market – Key Findings of Report

Recovery of the tourism sector and rebound of thrilling adventure sports post the slump from COVID-19 fuel sales of avalanche airbags

Effectiveness of avalanche airbags to increase the survival of the user in the event of an avalanche stimulates demand

Design feature of avalanche airbags to allow the wearer to skip across snow and prevent the wearer from being buried in the event of an avalanche cement market growth

Alarming statistics of fatalities related to avalanche due to climatic fluctuations at high altitudes steer growth of the avalanche airbags market

Avalanche airbags of the type 25 – 35 liters witness high demand, accounting for a leading share of the avalanche airbags market

Get PDF brochure for detailed insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=80607

Avalanche Airbags Market – Growth Drivers

Rise in participation in outdoor sports, increase in disposable income, and emergence of thrill adventure groups that organize mountaineering expeditions fuel growth of the avalanche airbags market

Availability of a range of products, of which canister-based and fan-based airbags are increasingly gaining popularity, creates opportunities in the avalanche airbags market

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Avalanche Airbags Market– https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=80607

Avalanche Airbags Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the avalanche airbags market are;

Mammut Sports Group AG

Arc'tyerx

Black Diamond Equipment Ltd

SAS (Arva)

Osprey packs Inc.

The North Face

ABS

Backcountry Access

NIC IMPEX

ORTOVOX

SCOTTS Sports SA

Buy this 214 Pages Premium Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=80607<ype=S

The avalanche airbags market is segmented as follows;

Avalanche Airbags Market, by Type

Canister-based Airbag

Fan-based Airbag

Avalanche Airbags Market, by Size

Below 25 Liters

Between 25 - 35 Liters

Above 35 Liters

Avalanche Airbags Market, by Price

Low (Below US$ 500 )

) Medium ( US$ 500 - US$ 800 )

- ) High (Above US$ 800 )

Avalanche Airbags Market, by Application

Skiing

Climbing

Hiking

Snowboarding

Split Boarding

Snowmobile

Others (Ski Touring, etc.)

Avalanche Airbags Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Company Owned Websites



E-commerce Websites

Offline

Departmental Stores



Specialty Stores



Other (Retail Formats, etc.)

Avalanche Airbags Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

Browse Latest Consumer Goods & Services Market Research Reports by TMR:

Avalanche Photodiode Market - One of the major trends in global avalanche photodiode market includes employment of APDs in lightning detection and optical SETI (search for extraterrestrial intelligence). These are expected to become the upcoming major applications of avalanche photodiodes.

One of the major trends in global avalanche photodiode market includes employment of APDs in lightning detection and optical SETI (search for extraterrestrial intelligence). These are expected to become the upcoming major applications of avalanche photodiodes. Golf Equipment and Apparel Market - Growing working population, lifestyle modifications, and shift in consumer preference are most likely to contribute to the increasing demand for golf equipment and apparel.

Growing working population, lifestyle modifications, and shift in consumer preference are most likely to contribute to the increasing demand for golf equipment and apparel. Aqua Gym Equipment Market - The key leading manufacturers of aqua gym equipment are witnessing a surge in demand from every age group. The increasing interest of individuals toward sports and physical training is proving beneficial for the market growth.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/avalanche-airbags-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research