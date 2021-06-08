Availability of Sizeable Number of Lightweight Devices Especially for Use by the Elderly Substantiates Impressive Demand in Oxygen Conserving Devices Market, Continued R&D to Spur Growth, Says TMR

- Reasons to improve quality of life for individuals with lung disorders under the umbrella of COPD provides ample growth opportunities

- Growth dynamics and innovations to translate into a growth trajectory at ~5% CAGR for the oxygen conserving devices market from 2019 - 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For patients of lung diseases, including restrictive lung diseases and COPD, if they remain reactive it can help them with longer life and higher productive quality of life, according to accepted knowledge for pulmonary rehabilitation and disease management of these diseases. Therefore, for patients who require oxygen supplement and can remain active should have portable and lightweight oxygen supplementing systems.

While nasal cannulae for supplementary supply of oxygen is reliable and effective, it is very wasteful. To address this, oxygen conserving methodologies have emerged to improve the efficiency of oxygen delivery for patients requiring oxygen therapy. This is because oxygen conserving devices enable a high degree of portability, improve the efficiency of oxygen delivery, and lighten the load for these patients. For example, small liquid, gas and even some concentrators have replaced voluminous 20 pound E cylinder with 4 and 5 pound systems.

Furthermore, oxygen conserving devices can also reduce the cost of oxygen supplementary therapy and its associated service. Since the requirement of each patient is highly individual, the availability of wide choice of oxygen conserving methodologies, this permits clinicians to prescribe the system best-suited for the patient.

Serving this, the demand for portable oxygen conserving devices is proliferating, particularly among patients of advanced lung disease and require oxygen for prolonged periods of time. Thus, the oxygen conserving devices market is projected to touch a valuation of US$ 261 Mn by 2027.

Oxygen Conserving Devices Market –Key Findings of the Report

Viability of Oxygen Conserving Devices to Substitute Conventional Oxygen Therapy Paints Strokes of Growth

Conventional home oxygen therapy involves continual flow of oxygen at low speed that is delivered through a nasal cannula. While the process is relatively simple, this results in large volume wastage of oxygen. Moreover, significant volume of oxygen is wasted during delayed inhalation, wherein oxygen does not reach the gas-exchanging sockets in the lungs. To prevent this waste, combining a range of oxygen sources, including lightweight compressed oxygen, liquid oxygen, and battery-operated oxygen concentrator with the prescribed oxygen conserving devices has emerged as the best oxygen conserving solution. Clinically, these devices are known as pulsed oxygen delivery systems, and have proven to be highly effective for an array of breathing behaviors. Consequently, the oxygen conserving devices market is at gains.

Continued Research for Development of Newer Models, Advancement of Pulsed Devices Promising for Growth

Substantial R&D that is underway for the development of advanced oxygen conserving devices is promising for the growth of oxygen conserving devices market. For example, players in the oxygen conserving devices are investing heavily in research to improve the efficacy of modern pulsed oxygen delivery systems. They are also making efforts to lift the demand for portable oxygen concentrators that feature desirable functional and physical properties, and are suitable to complement pulsed oxygen delivery systems for oxygen therapy. Such initiatives are favorable to the growth of oxygen conserving devices market.

Besides this, research initiatives are underway for further design improvements, and lower the weight of oxygen conserving devices. For example, Responsive Respiratory Inc. developed a lightweight, disposable oxygen conserving device suitable for hard-to-saturate patients. The new device is equipped with built-in humidification effect, thus does not require external humidification.

Oxygen Conserving Devices Market – Growth Drivers

High prevalence of a number of lung disorders within the umbrella of COPD that requires uninterrupted oxygen supply creates substantial opportunities in oxygen conserving devices market.

Large investments for the development of novel devices and to improve the efficacy of existing devices promising for the oxygen conserving devices.

Oxygen Conserving Devices Market – Key Players

Inogen Inc.

Precision Medical Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Inovo Inc.

Krober Medizintechnik

GCE Group

Drive DeVilbiss International

GF Health Products Inc.

Essex Industries

