AV-Comparatives Reveals How to Outsmart Digital Fraudsters this Holiday Season - Cybersecurity Shopping Protection, a Fake-Shop Detection Test

AV-Comparatives, has released a report and tips on fraudulent online shop / fakeshop detection, revealing cybersecurity products' ability to protect consumers.

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With online shopping at an all-time high, consumers face increasing threats from sophisticated fake websites designed to scam users. Besides the critical threat of data theft, an equally concerning risk is the potential to make purchases under the pretence of genuine transactions, only to find that ordered goods are never delivered. The study tested 38 cybersecurity solutions against over 500 fake shop URLs.

Full report: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/fake-shops-detection-test-november-2024/

"Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, often using stolen logos, manipulated reviews, and expired domains with good Google reputations to create seemingly legitimate online shops," said Stefan Haselwanter, Security Analyst, AV-Comparatives.

Key Findings

Only a small number of tested cybersecurity products offer robust protection against fake online shops

Top-performing products include Avast, AVG, Fake-Shop Detector, McAfee, NordVPN, Norton, and Webroot

Fake shops often have an online lifespan of only a few weeks or months

Staying Safe on the Internet: Your Ultimate Online Shopping Protection Strategy

Protecting yourself online requires a multi-layered approach that combines technological tools with personal vigilance. When browsing online stores, always verify the website's authenticity by carefully examining the reputation and correctness of the web address. Legitimate websites typically have consistent branding, clear contact information and policies, and professional design. Be extremely cautious of websites with numerous spelling errors, low-quality images, or URLs that slightly misspell well-known brand names.

When a deal seems too good to be true, it's a glaring red flag that you might be dealing with a fraudulent website designed to steal your money or personal information, e.g., if an online store offers luxury goods like designer handbags, high-end electronics, or premium brand clothing at 70-90% off their typical market price.

Check your financial statements regularly and set up transaction alerts with your bank. Many financial institutions offer real-time notifications for online purchases, allowing you to quickly identify and report any suspicious activity. The faster you detect potential fraud, the easier it becomes to protect yourself and minimize potential financial damage.

Products included in the test:

Dedicated Solutions:

Fake-Shop Detector

Netcraft Extension

ScamAdviser

Trusted Shops Extension

WOT: Website Security & Safety Checker

Non-dedicated Solutions:

Adaware Privacy Standard

Avast Premium Security

AVG Internet Security

Avira Internet Security

Bitdefender Total Security

Comodo Internet Security Pro

Dr.Web Security Space

Emsisoft Anti-Malware Home

eScan Total Security Suite

ESET Home Security Essential

F-Secure Total

G Data Total Security

Google Chrome

K7 Total Security

Kaspersky Standard

Malwarebytes Premium

McAfee Total Protection

MetaCert Internet Security

Microsoft Defender Browser Protection

NordVPN Threat Protection Pro

Norton 360 Deluxe

Norton Ultra VPN

Panda Dome Essential

Quick Heal Internet Security

SafeDNS Home

Sophos Home Premium

Total Defense Premium Internet Security

TotalAV Antivirus Pro

Trend Micro Internet Security

VIPRE Advanced Security

Webroot Internet Security Plus

ZoneAlarm Extreme Security NextGen

Vendors seeking for a Fake-Shop Detection Certification Seal are encouraged to reach out to us at contact@av-comparatives.org for more details.

The full detailed report is available on the AV-Comparatives website.

