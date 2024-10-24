AV-Comparatives Releases Latest Business Cybersecurity Test Results: Top-Performing Products for Protection and Performance Certified

Comprehensive testing reveals top cybersecurity solutions for businesses, highlighting robust protection, minimal false positives, and low system performance impact.

Link to Testreport: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-august-september-2024-factsheet/

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AV-Comparatives, the world-leading independent cybersecurity testing lab, has published its latest results from the Business Main-Test Series. These tests, conducted between August and September 2024, evaluated the protection, false alarms, and performance impact of enterprise-level cybersecurity solutions. The findings highlight the effectiveness and impact of leading security products in real-world scenarios, providing essential insights for CISOs and enterprise IT teams.

AV-Comparatives - Tested Cybersecurity Products 2024

Key Findings: The Business Real-World Protection Test assessed the ability of 17 vendors to block malware and safeguard systems against infections. Additionally, the Malware Protection Test focused on detecting malicious files, while performance testing measured the system impact during daily business operations. Across all tests, the vendors demonstrated remarkable capabilities, ensuring high levels of protection while minimizing disruption to business productivity.

Link to Testreport: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-august-september-2024-factsheet/

Tested and CERTIFIED Vendors & Vendors:

Avast Ultimate Business Security

Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Premium

CISCO Secure Endpoint Essentials

CrowdStrike Falcon Pro

Elastic Security

ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud

G Data Endpoint Protection Business

K7 On-Premises Enterprise Security Advanced

Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business – Select, with KSC

Microsoft Defender Antivirus with Microsoft Endpoint Manager

NetSecurity ThreatResponder

Rapid7 InsightIDR

SenseOn Platform with EPP

Sophos Intercept X Advanced

Trellix Endpoint Security (ENS)

VIPRE Endpoint Detection and Response

VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Standard

Details:

Bitdefender , Sophos , Cisco , and ESET all achieved exceptional scores, with Bitdefender delivering a flawless performance in both the Real-World Protection and Malware Protection tests.

, , , and all achieved exceptional scores, with Bitdefender delivering a flawless performance in both the Real-World Protection and Malware Protection tests. Kaspersky , Trellix , VIPRE , and G Data also maintained strong protection rates with no false alarms on critical business software.

, , , and also maintained strong protection rates with no false alarms on critical business software. Avast , CrowdStrike, K7 , and Microsoft demonstrated robust security features while maintaining a balance between protection and low system impact.

, , and demonstrated robust security features while maintaining a balance between protection and low system impact. Other top performers include Elastic, NetSecurity, Rapid7, SenseOn, and VMware, all of which delivered competitive results, meeting or exceeding the high standards required for certification.

Across the board, these products ensured a high level of security for enterprise environments, with zero false positives on common business software. The tests were conducted under real-world conditions to reflect the cybersecurity challenges and demands faced by modern enterprises.

Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives: "Our rigorous testing process highlights the high quality of enterprise security solutions available today. These products offer businesses both the strong protection they need and the performance they demand."

Call to Action: AV-Comparatives encourages enterprises and cybersecurity professionals to explore the full report, which is available at AV-Comparatives.org. To learn more about the best security solutions for your business, have a look at the PDF report.

About AV-Comparatives: AV-Comparatives is a globally recognized, independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of cybersecurity solutions. Using one of the most comprehensive and rigorous testing methodologies, AV-Comparatives provides businesses and consumers with unbiased, transparent, and reliable test results.

AV-Comparatives - Where Security Meets Trust - Unbiased. Transparent. Trusted.

Contact: Peter Stelzhammer, e-mail: media@av-comparatives.org, phone: +43 720115542

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539393/AV_Comparatives.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257205/4986666/Logo.jpg