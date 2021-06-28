AV-Comparatives releases Internet Security Real-World Protection Test Report for H1 2021

The consumer security products tested in the Real-World Protection Test were:

Avast Free Antivirus

AVG Free Antivirus

Avira Antivirus Pro

Bitdefender Internet Security

ESET Internet Security

G Data Total Security

K7 Total Security

Kaspersky Internet Security

McAfee Total Protection

NortonLifeLock Norton 360

Panda Free Antivirus

Total AV Total Security

Total Defense Essential Antivirus

Trend Micro Internet Security

VIPRE Advanced Security

The Real-World Protection Test conducted by AV-Comparatives simulated real-world conditions as experienced every day by users. The company's own crawling system was used to find out malicious sites and extract malicious URLs to be used in the test. The tests were performed using a fully patched Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit system.

The test accurately determined if each malware sample used was able to make any changes to the test system.

AV-Comparatives co-founder Peter Stelzhammer commented, "In this kind of testing, it is very important to use sufficient test cases (samples). If only a small sample set is used in comparative tests, the results may not accurately indicate the protective capabilities of the tested products. AV-Comparatives use more test cases per product and month than any other testing lab running similar tests. Consequently, our tests reach a very high level of statistical significance."

To group the results and identify the level of similarity between the clusters, statistical methods like hierarchical cluster analysis were utilized. To ensure that security programs do not plague users with false alarms, AV-Comparatives put all the products through a false-positives test.

Programs with high levels of false alarms had their award levels reduced. Many of the tested products performed well, with only one product reaching the highest award level. However, AV-Comparatives states that the standards for this test are very high, and even products with the Standard Award have achieved a creditable protection level.

Like all AV-Comparatives' public reports, the report of the 2021 H1 Consumer Real-World Protection Test can be downloaded free of charge from the institute's website. You can read the report here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/real-world-protection-test-february-may-2021/

