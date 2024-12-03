AV-Comparatives Announces 2024 Phishing Test Results: Avast and McAfee Excel in Yearly Assessment

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AV-Comparatives, a leading independent organisation for IT security testing, has published the results of its comprehensive 2024 phishing protection tests. Over the year, 1,000 phishing URLs were tested in four quarterly evaluations to measure the effectiveness of antivirus programs and web browsers in defending against phishing attacks. Avast and McAfee emerged as top performers, each achieving an impressive 95% detection rate, though McAfee had a higher number of false alarms.

The tests were conducted using the latest versions of antivirus software on a standard computer to evaluate their ability to detect phishing websites while avoiding false positives on legitimate ones. Products tested included Avast Free Antivirus, Bitdefender Total Security, ESET HOME Security Essential, F-Secure Internet Security, G Data Total Security, Kaspersky Standard, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender, and Trend Micro Internet Security. Web browsers such as Avast Secure Browser, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Opera were also evaluated.

In the final quarterly test of 2024, which used 250 phishing URLs, Avast achieved the highest detection rate at 95%. Bitdefender, Kaspersky, McAfee, and Trend Micro also delivered strong results, demonstrating robust anti-phishing capabilities. Over the course of the year, Avast and McAfee maintained exceptional consistency, each achieving a 95% detection rate overall. G Data and Kaspersky also performed admirably, with scores exceeding 90%. McAfee's performance, however, was slightly impacted by a higher rate of false positives compared to other top performers.

Phishing remains one of the most widespread cyber threats, using deceptive websites to steal sensitive information such as passwords, financial details, and personal data. These attacks can result in significant financial losses, identity theft, and malware infections. The insights from AV-Comparatives' phishing protection tests help consumers and businesses choose reliable solutions to reduce these risks effectively.

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab that evaluates antivirus software, internet security suites, and other cybersecurity products for performance, protection, and usability. ISO-certified, the organization is recognized as a trusted source of information for end-users, businesses, and the cybersecurity industry.

For more information, visit https://www.av-comparatives.org.

Disclaimer: Gen Digital Inc. (Gen) supported the test. The selection of products was done independently by AV-Comparatives, and all vendors were treated equally. Neither Gen nor any other tested vendor was pre-informed about the test date or given any further insights, in order to eliminate any potential advantage, influence or bias. AV-Comparatives is ISO-certified for the scope of "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software."

