Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market worth $4.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The autonomous last mile delivery market is valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for autonomous last mile delivery has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the rapid growth of e-commerce and online shopping. With the increasing popularity of online retail, there is a growing demand for efficient and timely delivery of goods, especially in urban areas where congestion and traffic can significantly impact delivery times.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.9 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $4.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% Market Size Available for 2018–2030 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, Solution, Application, Type, Payload Weight, Range, Duration and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Issues related to traffic management of aerial delivery drones Key Market Opportunities Rise in technological advancements in delivery drones Key Market Drivers Rapid growth and expansion of the e-commerce industry

Autonomous last mile delivery offers a solution to these challenges by leveraging advanced technologies to streamline the delivery process. Another factor contributing to the market growth is the advancements in autonomous vehicle technologies. Significant progress has been made in the development of self-driving vehicles, with major players in the automotive industry investing heavily in research and development. These vehicles are equipped with a range of sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning capabilities, enabling them to navigate and interact with the surrounding environment autonomously.

Delivery drones in the aerial segment and Self-driving vans & trucks in the ground segment are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the platform, the aerial segment market is categorized into Cargo Drones and Delivery Drones, while the ground segment market is divided into Delivery Bots and Self-Driving Trucks and Vans. The market for delivery drones in the aerial segment and self-driving vans & trucks in the ground segment is expected to witness substantial growth, reflecting a higher CAGR. This growth is driven by the growing demand for autonomous delivery solutions. Drones, self-driving vans, and trucks present notable advantages as last mile resources, characterized by enhanced delivery speed and reduced dependence on human involvement. These technologies offer expedited delivery capabilities while minimizing the need for human intervention.

Long-range segment (>20 Kilometers) expected to lead both the aerial and ground autonomous last mile delivery markets during the forecast period.

Based on range, aerial and ground segments comprise Short Range (< Kilometers) and long-range segment (>20 Kilometers). The long-range segment (>20 Kilometers) is expected to lead both aerial and ground autonomous last mile delivery markets, with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the high portability, increased efficiency, and low operating costs of aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles, which have contributed to their increased use in conducting autonomous last-mile delivery of packages. These drones/autonomous vehicles enable cost-effective and quick delivery of packages.

For the Aerial Section, 5-10 Kilograms Payload Weight segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR, and for the ground segment >10 kilograms segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Aerial and Ground segments are categorized based on payload weight, including segments for payloads below 5 kilograms, between 5 and 10 kilograms, and above 10 kilograms. Within the Aerial segment, the 5-10 kilograms payload weight segment is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth can be attributed to the increasing utilization of aerial delivery drones with a load-carrying capacity between 5 and 10 kilograms for autonomous last-mile delivery of various goods, such as metal products and medicines, among others. The growing adoption of drones in the metal sector is expected to drive the growth of the aerial segment. On the other hand, within the Ground segment, the >10 kilograms payload weight segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR. This is primarily due to the use of ground delivery vehicles with a load-carrying capacity exceeding 10 kilograms, which are primarily employed for delivering heavy parcels ordered by online shoppers. The growth of the logistics industry is expected to propel the expansion of the ground segment.

For both aerial and ground segments retail & food segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market for aerial delivery drones has been divided into logistics & transportation, healthcare & pharmacy, and retail & food. Similarly, the market for ground delivery vehicles has been segmented into logistics & transportation and retail & food. In both the aerial and ground segments, the retail & food segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of e-commerce, driven by the demand for faster one-day delivery, is a significant driver behind the expansion of the drone delivery and ground vehicle application market. This trend has created a need for efficient and speedy delivery services, which has positively impacted the market for both aerial delivery drones and ground vehicles.

For both Aerial and Ground segments, the infrastructure solution segment is going to have the highest growth.

Based on the solution, The aerial delivery drone/ground delivery vehicle market is categorized into hardware, software, and infrastructure. In both the aerial and ground segments, the infrastructure solution segment is expected to witness the highest growth. The continuous advancements in technology have significantly contributed to the development of infrastructure solutions for drone and ground vehicle operations. The technological upgradation in the drone and ground vehicle market has opened up new opportunities for enhancing the infrastructure supporting their operations. With the integration of advanced sensors and AI technology, infrastructure solutions can enable better navigation, obstacle avoidance, and overall operational efficiency. The utilization of cutting-edge infrastructure solutions allows for seamless communication and coordination between aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles. This integration enhances the overall logistics and supply chain management processes, ensuring smooth and efficient operations from end to end.

North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2023.

North America is projected to take the lead in the autonomous last mile delivery industry. The region's dominance can be attributed to several factors. North America has a robust and mature e-commerce ecosystem, with a high adoption rate of online shopping and a strong customer base. The demand for efficient and timely last mile delivery solutions has been on the rise, creating a favorable environment for the growth of autonomous delivery technologies. North America has witnessed significant advancements in autonomous vehicle technology, particularly in the areas of self-driving cars and drones. This technological expertise, coupled with favorable regulatory frameworks and infrastructure development, has paved the way for the deployment of autonomous last mile delivery solutions. Additionally, North America boasts a well-developed logistics and transportation network, providing a solid foundation for autonomous delivery operations. The presence of major retail and e-commerce players in the region further accelerates the adoption of autonomous last mile delivery solutions.

Winners of the autonomous last mile delivery companies are Starship Technologies (US), JD.com (China), Nuro (US), Amazon (US), Kiwibot (US), Zipline (US), United Parcel Service (US), Wing (US), Flirtey (SkyDrop) and Matternet, Inc. (US). These key players offer drones applicable for various sectors and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across North America, European, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America, and Africa.

