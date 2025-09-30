Autonomous Defense Networks Grow as Approximately $28B Investment Wave Transforms Military Communications

USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – Defense tech funding surged to approximately $28 billion in 2025 as venture capital investment in autonomous systems and communications technologies more than doubled year-over-year, with investors prioritizing dual-use innovation that blends commercial scale with military-grade capabilities[1]. Earlier in September, the Navy's collaborative combat aircraft contracts awarded to aerospace primes demonstrated the accelerating transition from individual platforms to coordinated autonomous networks that operate seamlessly across air, land, and sea domains[2]. This convergence of robotics and satellite communications is creating unprecedented opportunities for companies positioned at the intersection of autonomous systems and defense-grade connectivity: VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT), and Plante Labs PBC (NYSE: PL).

As reported, the Pentagon is deploying satellite networks to enhance missile defense and secure communications, which may support autonomous military systems [3]. The Space Force's $2.4 billion commercial satellite communications expansion[4] emphasizes proliferated architectures using multiple small satellites working together to provide resilience against electronic warfare, creating massive demand for companies that can deliver both autonomous ground systems and space-based communication solutions at scale.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) just demonstrated what defense technology analysts call "precision at speed" during a five-day live-fire trial at Tawazun Industrial Park in Abu Dhabi. The California-based company's 4D super-resolution radar, powered by its proprietary Evolved Intelligence edge engine, achieved millisecond track initiation and low false-positive rates against aerial and ballistic threats in operationally representative conditions.

These operational results and related strategic developments were followed up by VisionWave'sForm 8-K filing with the SEC, which disclosed a consulting agreement with Crypto Treasury Management Group, LLC to design and implement a digital asset treasury reserve, including payment terms in cash, Bitcoin, and common stock tied to future capital formation goals of up to $300 million.

The trial results position VisionWave at the center of what could be a potentially significant moment in defense technology. The system demonstrated real-time detection, classification, and tracking capabilities across diverse threat profiles from small-arms ammunition to hypersonic-class targets. According to CEO Noam Kenig, the technology combines "accurate, multi-threat sensing, a wide field of view, high frame rates, and latency in the tens of milliseconds, along with very high resolution that differentiates it from conventional radars."

This operational validation comes as VisionWave executes on its broader strategic vision through a joint venture with Israeli defense firm AIPHEX LTD, valued internally at approximately $5 billion for equity allocation purposes, based on estimates and subject to risks and uncertainties. AIPHEX brings combat-validated multi-physics AI and autonomous missile technologies proven with the Israel Defense Forces, while VisionWave contributes its Evolved Intelligence platform and autonomous aerial systems.

The partnership structure reveals serious business intent. Documentation identifies 11 specific "Designated Projects" already in advanced negotiation stages, plus 13 additional "Background Projects" where discussions with third parties are underway. The venture also incorporates GBT Tokenize Corp. with a preliminary independent patent portfolio valuation of $300 million, and GBT Technologies Inc. with additional equity stakes.

VisionWave has been building toward this moment with strategic capital and technology development. The company recently secured a $50 million equity line facility specifically to accelerate development of its AI-driven defense platform subject to customary terms, conditions, and market risks. International opportunities are advancing, including discussions for strategic roles in Indian defense modernization programs.

The company's intellectual property foundation centers on its trademarked Evolved Intelligence system for real-time edge autonomy. VisionWave demonstrated operational agility by filing USPTO responses within six days of office actions. Its multi-patented Vision-RF technology transforms radio signals into real-time video, potentially enabling detection capabilities that see through walls, underground, or across various operational environments.

"EI is built for deterministic, low-latency decisions at the edge," said Dr. Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer. "Our patent-pending multi-planar RF-to-image sensing architecture synchronizes phased arrays with on-device inference to reconstruct high-fidelity target signatures from sparse emissions, cutting clutter and boosting range and precision."

The timing reflects an increased market demand. Defense organizations worldwide are scrambling for AI-powered capabilities that can operate across air, land, sea, and space environments. VisionWave's Evolved Intelligence platform integrates super-resolution radar, multispectral imaging, and radio-frequency technologies with AI-driven autonomy systems designed for exactly these multi-domain operations.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for VisionWave Holdings at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/11/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-potentially-relevant-in-2025-26/

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) has secured a $3.5 million order from a major defense entity for multiple unmanned ground vehicles and designated mission payloads, expanding the customer's robotic capabilities for security, logistics, and tactical operations. The contract demonstrates the breadth of Ondas' multi-domain capabilities following its recent acquisition of Apeiro and integration of combat-proven ground robotics systems. The order positions Ondas to capitalize on the growing ground robotics market, which Apeiro's portfolio addresses within a total addressable market exceeding $3.0 billion according to Global Market Insights.

"We are proud to secure this important order under the Apeiro brand, which has quickly become a powerful innovation engine within Ondas," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. "Ground robots are rapidly becoming indispensable for logistics, ISR, and tactical missions, where autonomous systems extend operational reach while reducing risk to personnel."

Ondas continues expanding its multi-domain autonomous solutions across air and land through Ondas Autonomous Systems, while Apeiro's ground robotic platforms feature modular payload bays enabling rapid mission reconfiguration for security and tactical applications. The integration strengthens Ondas' vision to deliver comprehensive autonomous solutions that address contested environments with combat-proven performance.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) has announced a strategic collaboration with Safe Pro Group Inc. to embed AI-powered threat detection technology onboard the Black Widow drone platform, enabling rapid identification of over 150 types of explosive threats including landmines and unexploded ordnance in real-time. The integration allows Safe Pro's Object Threat Detection system to process 4k video onboard the Black Widow and deliver live threat data directly to military platforms such as the U.S. Army's Tactical Assault Kit software ecosystem. Safe Pro's technology is powered by one of the world's largest real-world landmine datasets, encompassing over 1.88 million drone images and 34,200+ threats identified across 8,119 hectares in Ukraine.

"The Black Widow continues to distinguish itself as a leading sUAS platform for defense and security, ideally suited to supporting the evolving needs of the U.S. Army and its global allies," said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. "By incorporating field-proven innovations such as Safe Pro's unique AI-powered threat detection technology, we continue to redefine the future of force protection and battlefield awareness."

The collaboration enhances Red Cat's position in defense robotics while Safe Pro's battle-tested technology provides enhanced situational awareness for ground missions even in connectivity-denied environments. Red Cat's Family of Systems approach delivers integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness across air, land, and sea operations.

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT) has commenced construction to double the size of its existing ground station in Estonia with an approximately $9 million investment, adding three additional 6-meter antennas to support its third-generation C-3 mobile satellite system and expanded service offerings across Europe. The expansion supports enhanced mobile satellite services across Northern Europe, including critical emergency SOS services to millions of people. Globalstar operates ground stations in Estonia, Greece, Spain and France that provide essential communications during emergencies and crisis situations where terrestrial networks are disabled.

"Our ground station in Estonia, like our facilities in Greece, Spain and France, are supporting critical communications, including emergency SOS services, to millions of people across Europe," said L. Barbee Ponder, General Counsel & Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for Globalstar. "These additional investments in Estonia and other expansions of our international ground stations support critical communications in areas where there are no terrestrial mobile networks and in situations where terrestrial mobile networks are disabled due to a natural disaster or man-made events."

The Estonia expansion is part of Globalstar's sweeping global infrastructure buildout including up to 90 new tracking antennas supporting the third-generation C-3 satellite system. Globalstar's low Earth orbit constellation ensures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets while providing reliable connectivity services during emergencies when traditional communications infrastructure fails.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) has announced plans to begin production of next-generation, high-resolution Pelican satellites at a new manufacturing facility in Berlin, with a capital investment expected to exceed eight figures and up to 70 new employees when fully operational. The strategic decision helps Planet better meet growing demand from the European market for persistent and high-performance satellite intelligence solutions, doubling overall Pelican production capacity. Planet continues manufacturing spacecraft at its San Francisco headquarters while the Berlin facility will focus specifically on expanding Pelican satellite production to serve European defense and security customers.

"We are incredibly excited to soon be building satellites in Germany, and to be doing so in collaboration with the German government as it looks to enhance its capabilities to bolster peace and stability across Europe," said Will Marshall, CEO of Planet Labs PBC and Co-Founder of the Planet group. "Simply put, Europe needs its own eyes, and they need it now."

The expansion follows strong business growth in Europe, including a multi-year €240 million agreement with the German government and a key contract with NATO, solidifying Planet's position as a trusted partner for strategic surveillance capabilities. Planet's decision underscores Germany's role as a European epicenter for space technology while supporting enhanced daily monitoring and responsive space capabilities for defense and security applications.

Article Sources: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/11/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-potentially-relevant-in-2025-26/

