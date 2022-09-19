Automotive Wiring Harness Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 58.79 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 4.25% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The key driver of the growth of the automotive wiring harness market is the trend toward integrating cutting-edge technology to enhance driving enjoyment and vehicle performance. In addition, a surge in automobile sales is accelerating the market's expansion.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Automotive Wiring Harness Market" By Material (Copper, Aluminum), By Propulsion (ICE Vehicles, Electric Vehicles), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)), By Application (Engine Harness, Chassis Harness), and By Geography.

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Automotive Wiring Harness Market size was valued at USD 40.44 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 58.79 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.25% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=8550

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Wiring Harness Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Key Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions

In January 2022 , Aptiv announced the acquisition of wind river, which is a prominent software firm. Aptiv is advanced software and systems integration business organization. The business move will lead to increased investments in software development.

Product Launches and Product Expansions

In March 2022 , Sumitomo Electric announced the launch of the New Z2C fusion splicer, which is based on AI-programmed fusion technology. It will enhance the work efficiency at its construction sites and the business organization is committed to its advancements in technologies and quality product deliveries.

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Overview

An organized system of wires, terminals, and connections that run throughout the whole vehicle and transmit data and electrical power is known as a wiring harness. As a result, wiring harnesses are crucial in connecting a number of components. The progress of automobiles means that more and more of its component elements need electronics to be able to satisfy other needs. It is clear that wiring harnesses play a significant role in the growth and development of auto manufacturers all over the world.

Safer, more energy-efficient, less expensive to maintain, better for the environment, and many other benefits are provided by electric vehicles. Due to rising fuel prices and environmental concerns, there is a growing market for hybrid and electric automobiles. The benefits of hybrid vehicles are also becoming more widely known among customers and governments, which increases demand for them. Due to this need, the global automotive wiring harness market has expanded. The market is expanding as a result of the increased focus on safety solutions for electric cars.

Additionally, the increased per capita income of consumers is contributing to an increase in automobile sales all around the world. The tendency of incorporating cutting-edge features into automobiles, or simultaneously, is what spurs the need for automotive wire harnesses.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Sumitomo Electric, APTIV, Yazaki, Furukawa, Lear, PKC, Nexans, Samvardhana Motherson, Fujikura, Leoni.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market On the basis of Material, Propulsion, Vehicle Type, Application, and Geography.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market, by Material

Copper



Aluminum



Others

Automotive Wiring Harness Market, by Propulsion

ICE Vehicles



Electric Vehicles

Automotive Wiring Harness Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars



Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)



Buses



Truck

Automotive Wiring Harness Market, by Application

Engine Harness



Chassis Harness



Battery Harness



Airbag Harness



Seat Harness



Door Harness



Others

Automotive Wiring Harness Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Railway Wiring Harness Market By Train Type (High-Speed Rail/Bullet Train, Light Rail, And Metro/Monorail), By Application (HVAC Harness, Lighting Harness, Brake Harness, Traction System Harness And others), By Cable Type (Jumper Cable, Power Cable, Transmission Cable, And Others), By Material Type (Aluminum, Copper, And Other Material Types), By Component Type (Connector, Wire, Terminal And Others), By Geography, And Forecast

Aerospace Wiring Harness Market By Product Type (Wing, Fuselage, Empennage, Interior, Front Section, Engine), By Application (Commercial Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft), By Geography, And Forecast

Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market By System (Vehicle-based Communication Controller, Supply Equipment Communication Controller (SECC)), By Charging Type (Wired Charging, Wireless Charging), By Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), By Application (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Geography, And Forecast

Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness Market By Product (High Voltage Wiring Harness, Medium Low Voltage Wiring Harness), By Application (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles) By Geography, And Forecast

Top 5 Automotive Wiring Harness Companies reducing risks of electric shocking in vehicle

Visualize Automotive Wiring Harness Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research