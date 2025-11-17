Automotive Sun Visor Market to Reach $11,507.8 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in automobile production & sales, strengthened regulatory standards, and surge in aftermarket demand drive the global automotive sun visor market expansion.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Sun Visor Market by Material (Fabric, Vinyl, and Others) and Vehicle Type (Passenger and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the global Automotive sun visor industry generated $6,971.6 million in 2023 and is anticipated to generate $11,507.8 million by 2033, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global automotive sun visor market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by surge in automobile production & sales, strengthened regulatory standards, and rise in aftermarket demand. Moreover, increase in sales of electric vehicles and rise in adoption of sustainable and lightweight materials provide lucrative market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $6,971.6 Million Market Size in 2033 $11,507.8 Million CAGR 5.3 % No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Material, Vehicle Type, and Region. Drivers Surge in automobile production and sales Strengthened regulatory standards Increase in aftermarket demand Opportunities Rise in sales of electric vehicles Surge in adoption of sustainable and lightweight materials Restraints High costs of advanced sun visors Fluctuation in price of raw materials

The fabric segment dominated the market in 2023.

By material, the fabric segment dominated the global market share in 2023 as major automakers are focusing on enhancing vehicle interiors, fabric sun visors are extensively being used, especially in premium and mid-range vehicles. In addition, fabric sun visors are more heat-resistant and less prone to warping or cracking in extreme temperatures and sunlight, making them ideal for regions with high heat exposure, such as the Middle East and parts of Asia-Pacific.

The passenger vehicle segment dominated the market in 2023.

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment dominated the global market share in 2023, owing to growing consumer expectations for comfort, safety, and technology. Modern car buyers are also demanding aesthetic and functional interiors, which is leading automakers to develop high-quality, premium sun visors with features such as illuminated vanity mirrors, auto-dimming visors, and touchscreen-integrated sunshades. Furthermore, there is growing demand for carbon fiber automotive sun visors in supercars and luxury vehicles as they are lightweight, rigid, and sleek aesthetics, making it a preferred material for automotive sun visors.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2023.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 owing to increase in sales of personal vehicles and luxury vehicles. For instance, as of 2023, approximately 42.6 million passenger cars were sold in the region, in China, around 26 million units, and in India nearly 4.1 million units were sold.

The luxury car segment in the region are also experiencing rapid sales growth. For instance, in 2024, Lamborghini reported delivering 113 cars, which is a 10% increase compared to 2023. Moreover, Mercedes-Maybach experienced a 145% growth during the same period, and sold over 500 vehicles. This growing sales of automobiles is attributed to the growing spending of younger population on high-end vehicles. Thus, the growing sales of personal and luxury vehicles are the major factor which are influencing the growth of automotive sun visors.

Leading Market Players: -

Piston Group

Gumotex

KASAI KOGYO CO., LTD.

Marturfompak International

ContiTech AG, Rosco, Inc.

Hansen International

Sun-N-Shade Sunvisors Pvt. Ltd.

Grupo Antolin

Daimay Automotive Interior Co.,Ltd

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive sun visor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

