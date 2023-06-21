Automotive Software Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 94.06 Billion by 2028: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Automotive Software Market Size By Product Type (Operating System, Middleware, Application Software), By Application (Safety System, Infotainment and Telematics, Powertrain), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Automotive Software Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Automotive Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.13% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 24.98 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 94.06 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Software Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) to Drive Growth in the Automotive Software Market

The global Automotive Software Market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, fueled by various factors and technological advancements. The market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the growing number of connected cars, innovative technologies for advanced user interfaces (UI), and the increasing use of electronic applications in vehicles. Additionally, the rising demand for electric vehicles and automobiles equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) further contribute to the market's expansion.

The implementation of advanced technologies in passenger cars worldwide has created a strong need for automotive software, especially with the advent of autonomous driving and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. These advancements are expected to propel the demand for automotive software in the market.

One significant development influencing the Automotive Software Market is the impact of open-source platforms and standardization. This trend has led to reduced costs in application and firmware development, resulting in the expansion of the overall market. The market is witnessing significant technological advancements in automotive software, prompting consumers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to focus on automotive infotainment systems. Competition within the market is intensifying based on the software or operating system used in these systems. Notable operating systems platforms such as Windows CE, Android, Apple OS, QNX, and Linux-based OS are being widely supported in vehicles.

Anticipated growth drivers in the Automotive Software Market include the adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, the rapid integration of connected vehicles, and government initiatives to build infrastructure for connected driving. ADAS is expected to be the largest application segment during the forecast period, enhancing driver and passenger safety by incorporating features such as blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and park assist.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific currently holds the largest market share in the Automotive Software Market. The increased demand for connected services, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, has driven market growth. The tech-savvy population in these regions demands a safe and connected driving experience, further stimulating the market's expansion.

Key players in the Automotive Software Market include Airbiquity, Adobe, ACCESS, Atego, Blackberry, Green Hills Software, Mentor Graphics, Microsoft, Wind River, Autonet Mobile, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, Broadcom, Google, MontaVista Software, and Texas Instruments. These players are actively engaged in the market, employing key development strategies to maintain a competitive edge and enhance their market rankings.

As the Automotive Software Market continues to evolve, a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape, key development strategies, and market ranking analysis will be vital for industry participants and stakeholders.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Automotive Software Market into Product Type, Application, And Geography.

Automotive Software Market, by Product Type

Operating System



Middleware



Application Software

Automotive Software Market, by Application

Safety System



Infotainment and Telematics



Powertrain



Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Automotive Software Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

