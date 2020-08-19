Automotive Software Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 18600 Million by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing demand for Automotive Software is due to a steady increase in the use of computer components to expand different vehicle technologies such as ADAS and infotainment systems. The rising automotive industry, combined with technical advances, improves the experience of diving and ensures drivers' safety. These advantages are, in turn, expected to increase the Automotive Software Market size during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Automotive Software market size was USD 8660 Million, and it is expected to reach USD 18600 Million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.1% during 2019-2025.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE AUTOMOTIVE SOFTWARE MARKET SIZE

The global automotive software market is expanding exponentially, and the automotive embedded computing has become a core area for advancement with the increasing popularity of connected and autonomous vehicle technology. The increasing number of advanced services offered in connected cars is increasing the growth of Automotive Software Market size. These services allow drivers, carriers, shippers, fleet operators, dealers, service stations, insurance companies, and other authorities to connect with each other in real-time through cloud platforms.

Strict government regulations relating to vehicle safety and collaboration between the government and automotive software developers are expected to accelerate the growth of Automotive Software market size. The rapid adoption of IoT sensors in the automotive industry and rising internet penetration will help in viewing objects and obstacles & other vehicles on the road to avoid collision and keep a safe distance by either alerting the driver or automatically applying the brake.

The rapid adoption of connected vehicles is expected to fuel the demand for Automotive Software Market size. Technologies such as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) increase the use of electronic products in automotive software.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Automotive software market showed a significant dip in 2020, as it interrupted the market testing and development of new software technologies. Asia-Pacific is the most affected country, as China is the largest producer, and because of the pandemic, the entire manufacturing cycle has halted. The market is expected to have a short-term effect and register a high again in 2021 because of the passenger's inclination to use high-end technology and connectivity solutions in their vehicle.

AUTOMOTIVE SOFTWARE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based in the region, North America has held the largest Automotive Software Market share (about 60%) during the forecast period.

has held the largest Automotive Software Market share (about 60%) during the forecast period. Europe is expected to hold a significant Automotive Software Market share. The growing concern regarding vehicle & passenger safety has led to the adoption of smart transport systems in Europe .

is expected to hold a significant Automotive Software Market share. The growing concern regarding vehicle & passenger safety has led to the adoption of smart transport systems in . Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing adoption of connected cars and the presence of major companies like Baidu, Alibaba, etc.

region is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing adoption of connected cars and the presence of major companies like Baidu, Alibaba, etc. The vehicle management software is projected to have an Automotive Software Market share of more than 30 percent by 2025. This high market share is attributed to the growing demand and awareness to eliminate road accidents that are caused due to human errors. The vehicle management software provides self-diagnosis, fuel management, driver fatigue management, and tracking of accidents, helping passengers to keep track of vehicles.

During the forecast period, the autonomous driving software segment is projected to witness the highest growth at a rate of around 18%. The growth of the autonomous driving software segment is driven by the rising demand for comfortable & safe driving regulations. Automotive manufactures are rapidly implementing emerging technology, such as AI, VR, and AR, to help drivers identify objects while driving and parking.

The engine management system ( EMS) holds a 25 percent of Automotive market share. This growth in market share is due to the increasing need to boost vehicle performance and quality. Government authorities are making strict fuel emission regulations, which, in turn, is fueling the adoption of EMS.

MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO

Dealer Management System

F&I Solution

Electronic Vehicle Registration

Inventory Solutions

Digital Marketing Solution

Others

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, SPLIT INTO

Manufacturer Retail Store

Automotive Dealer

Automotive Repair Store

Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent

MARKET SEGMENT BY REGIONS/COUNTRIES, THIS REPORT COVERS

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

CDK Global

Cox Automotive

Reynolds and Reynolds

Dealertrack

Dominion Enterprise

Wipro Limited

Infomedia

TeleTech

Epicor

Auto - IT

MAM Software

Internet Brands

NEC

ARI

Auto/Mate

RouteOne

WHI Solutions

Yonyou

Shenzhen Lianyou

Kingdee

Qiming Information

Checking - On - Tech

Guangzhou Surpass

Shoujia Software

Others.

