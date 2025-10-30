Automotive Repair and Service Market to Reach USD 2.4 Trillion, Globally, by 2034 at 7.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One key driver of the automotive repair and service market is the increasing average age of vehicles worldwide. There is an increase in the need for regular maintenance, part replacements, and diagnostics as consumers hold onto their cars longer due to improved vehicle durability and economic considerations. Older vehicles require more frequent servicing to ensure performance, safety, and compliance with emission regulations. This trend boosts demand for both mechanical and electronic repairs, supporting the expansion of the global automotive aftermarket services industry.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Automotive Repair and Service Market By Type (Mechanical, Exterior and Structural, Maintenance Services, Electrical, and Others), Service provider (Franchise General Repairs, OEM Authorized Service Centers, Local Garage, Tire Stores and Repair Chains, and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, and Two Wheelers), and Propulsion Type (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), and Electric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034'. According to the report, the automotive repair and service market was valued at $1.1 trillion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $2.4 trillion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2034.

The automotive repair and service market is shaped by a dynamic interplay of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Rising vehicle ownership, especially in emerging economies, and the increasing average age of vehicles are driving consistent service demand. However, the growing complexity of modern vehicles—especially electric and connected cars—poses challenges for traditional service providers lacking advanced diagnostic tools or training. On the opportunity side, digital platforms, predictive maintenance solutions, and telematics are transforming service delivery and customer engagement. Nevertheless, intense competition among local garages, dealership networks, and mobile service providers continues to pressure margins and necessitate operational efficiency improvements.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $1.1 trillion Market Size in 2034 $2.4 trillion CAGR 7.6 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Type, Service provider, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, and region Drivers Growth of automotive post sale services Opportunities Rise in trend of vehicle customization coupled with increase in disposable income Restraints Volatile prices of raw materials

The mechanical segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

Based on type, the mechanical segment had the dominating market share in 2024, accounting for the largest share due to the consistent demand for repair and replacement of essential vehicle components such as engines, brakes, and suspensions. As vehicles age and mileage increases, mechanical wear-and-tear becomes frequent, ensuring a steady stream of service needs and cementing this segment's dominance throughout the forecast period.

The local garage segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period.

Based on service provider, the local garage segment had the dominating market share in 2024, accounting for the largest share due to its cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and widespread accessibility. Consumers, especially in emerging markets, prefer local garages for quicker, affordable repairs. These garages continue to meet demand efficiently, ensuring sustained dominance in the automotive repair and service landscape owing to rise in number of vehicle and increase in repair requirements.

The passenger cars segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment had the dominating market share in 2024, owing to its extensive global presence, rising ownership rates, and consistent need for maintenance services such as oil changes, tire replacements, and engine diagnostics. The service frequency increases as more people use personal vehicles for everyday travel. This leads to the growth of the segment in the automotive repair and service market.

The ICE segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period.

Based on propulsion type, the ICE segment had the dominating market share in the year 2024, accounting for the largest share due to its dominant presence in the global vehicle fleet and established servicing infrastructure. Despite the growth of electric vehicles, ICE vehicles require regular upkeep like oil changes and emissions checks. Their continued use, especially in developing countries, supports this segment's lasting dominance over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033

Based on region, Asia-Pacific region had the dominating market share in the year 2024, accounting for the largest share due to its high vehicle population, low labor costs, and robust aftermarket ecosystem. Countries such as China and India experienced strong automotive growth and urbanization, leading to increased vehicle servicing needs. The accessibility of local garages and independent workshops further strengthened Asia-Pacific's position as the largest contributor to the global automotive repair and service market in 2024.

Leading Market Players: -

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

CARMAX AUTOCARE CENTER

CARPARTS.COM, INC.

EUROPART

FIRESTONE COMPLETE AUTO CARE

HANCE'S EUROPEAN

INTER CARS

JIFFY LUBE INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LKQ CORPORATION

MANDM AUTOMOTIVE

MEKO

MOBIVIA

TVS AUTOMOBILE SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.

SAFELITE GROUP

SUN AUTO SERVICE

USA AUTOMOTIVE

WRENCH, INC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, partnerships, mergers, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

