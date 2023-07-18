Automotive Operating System Market to Reach $20.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 14.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global automotive operating system market is driven by the factors such as increase in demand for connected and autonomous vehicles, the rising focus on improving vehicle safety and security, and the integration of AI and machine learning technologies in automotive systems

PORTLAND, Ore., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Automotive Operating System Market by OS Type (QNX, Linux, Windows, Android, and Others), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), by Application (Autonomous Driving, Body Control & Comfort Systems, Infotainment System, Communication Systems, Connected Service, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global automotive operating systems industry generated $5.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $20.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global automotive operating system market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand for connected and autonomous vehicles, the rising focus on improving vehicle safety and security, and the integration of AI and machine learning technologies in automotive systems. However, increasing automobile system complexities and concerns about data privacy and cyber security are hampering the automotive operating systems market's growth. On the contrary, the growing market for electric and hybrid vehicles, the intervention of innovative technologies for advanced user interfaces, and the growing market for electric and hybrid vehicles are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the automotive operating systems market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $5.4 Billion Market Size in 2032 $20.4 Billion CAGR 14.6 % No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments Covered OS Type, Application, Vehicle Type, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for connected and autonomous vehicles Rising focus on improving vehicle safety and security Integration of AI and machine learning technologies in automotive systems Opportunities Increasing automobile system complexities Concerns about data privacy and cyber security Restraints Growing market for electric and hybrid vehicles The intervention of innovative technologies for advanced user interface

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global automotive operating system and brought about a shift in consumer behavior and preferences, including the demand for touchless and contactless interfaces in vehicles.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of virtual assistants in automotive operating systems. Virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant enable drivers to interact with their vehicles through voice commands, providing a hands-free and contactless experience. This application has increased demand in the global automotive operating system market.

The Linux segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on OS type, the Linux segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global automotive operating system market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because it provides a robust and flexible platform for managing and controlling various functions and components within a vehicle, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment systems, and vehicle diagnostics, among others. However, the Android segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the fact that it offers a range of features and functionalities tailored to meet the unique requirements of vehicles.

The infotainment system segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on application, the infotainment system segment held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to around one-fourth of the global automotive operating system market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to its software for gathering data, including vehicle location, driver behavior, engine diagnostics, and vehicle activity. However, the ADAS and Safety System segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.4% from 2023 to 2032. owing to the rise in demand for safety features in cars owing to the introduction of severe norms that make their installation mandatory in automobiles.

The Passenger Cars segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global automotive operating system market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Owing to increasing disposable income, high demand for personal mobility, increasing per capita income, and improved lifestyles, there is an enhanced need for passenger cars with high-end software-based in-vehicle features. However, the commercial vehicles segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the rising demand for monitoring and vehicle tracking systems in the logistics sector, which is expected to boost the adoption of telematics in commercial vehicles.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2022-

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, holding more than one-fourth of the global automotive operating system market. owing to technological advancements, government regulations, and the presence of prominent automotive manufacturers and technology companies in the region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032. owing to growing demand for connected vehicles, driven by rising consumer expectations for advanced connectivity features.

Leading Market Players: -

Siemens

Renesas Electronics Corporation

BlackBerry Limited

Alphabet Inc.

Luxoft

A DXC Technology Company

Automotive Grade Linux

NVIDIA Corporation

Wind River Systems, Inc.

Green Hills Software

Microsoft Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive operating system market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

