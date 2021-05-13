Automotive On-board Diagnostics Market to Present Vast Canvas for OEMs and Providers to Capitalize on Telematics-Based Insurance, Valuation projected to touch US$ 22 Bn by 2031 - TMR

- Expanding portfolio of hardware and software of on-board diagnostics (OBD), innovation in sensor help in improving the monitoring capabilities

- Cloud diagnostics gathers steam among vehicle owners, over-the-air update gaining preference especially in the driverless cars segment

ALBANY, N.Y., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview of Automotive On-board Diagnostics Market

Automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market has made continuous strides to meet a wide range of vehicle monitoring and maintenance applications, and remote diagnostic solutions. Most extensively, vehicle owners and OEMs have leveraged the sensor and software technologies encompassed by on-board diagnostics for emission monitoring and the overall health of the vehicles. OBD typically includes black box event data recorders, vehicle tracking control units, and other electric control units. Over the years, the revenue potential has grown remarkably, circumscribing a wide range of stakeholders in the ecosystem. For instance, OEMs, software developers, and insurance providers have been able to see new revenue streams in the telematics. The value chain of the automotive on-board diagnostics market is fast expanding, with on-board diagnostics becoming a part of the driverless cars and electric vehicles. Two prominently lucrative areas are usage-based insurance and commercial vehicle telematics.

Fueled by vast possibilities, the global automotive on-board diagnostics market is projected to reach worth of US$ 22 Bn by 2031, clocking CAGR of ~5% from 2021 to 2031.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56082

Key Findings of Automotive On-board Diagnostics Market Study

Prospect of Real-time Insurance Spurs Telematics

Telematics have increasingly been deployed in commercial fleets for their remote monitoring and maintenance, particularly with respect to their emissions. Over the past few years, consumers telematics are gaining traction. Of note, telematics are becoming a driver as well as accelerant for demand for real-time insurance policies, where high customer satisfaction is a key winning imperative. The transportation industry has also harnessed the benefits of OBD for monitoring driver's behavior, especially in the commercial sector. Interested stakeholders are capitalizing on telematics-based insurance policies, and are harping on the benefits of real-time insurance or usage-based to attract OEMs and vehicle owners in the automotive industry.

Explore 449 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Automotive On-board Diagnostics Market (Diagnostic Device: Handheld, PC/Laptop Based, Mobile Device, and Others; Vehicle Propulsion: IC Engine and Electric Vehicle; Vehicle Type: Two Wheeler Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Trucks, and Buses & Coaches; Application: Driver Behavior Monitoring, Emission Testing, Supplementary Instrumentation, Consumer Telematics, Usage Based Insurance, Fleet Management, Car Sharing, and Others; and Diagnostic Type: Remote Diagnostic and Cloud Diagnostic) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-on-board-diagnostics-market.html

Cloud Diagnostic Managers Muscling Their Way into Market

The market has evolved rapidly over the years. Over-the-air (OTA) software updates opens new avenues for market players. A case in point is the need for such updates in driverless vehicles. 5G integration and growing prospects of connected technologies in electric vehicles expand avenue. Cloud diagnostic managers in coming years are expected to benefit from the benefits of OTA, especially for driverless cars. This surely will attract lodes of investments in near future.

Analyze global automotive on-board diagnostics market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Uptake of On-board Diagnostics Bolsters Innovations in Sensor Technology

The on-board diagnostics market is making strides on the back of markedly expanding array of technologically advanced hardware and software offerings by different companies. For instance, semiconductor devices manufacturers and sensor developers eye vast avenue in the market. Advancements in electronic control units and incorporation of novel sensors enable transportation industry to leverage the benefits of automotive on-board diagnostics

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=56082

Automotive On-board Diagnostics Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Interest in automotive on-board diagnostics among transportation sector for emission testing and vehicle health monitoring has risen considerably, and is a key trend

Rise in business prospects of mobility-as-a-service bolstering the growth potential in the automotive on-board diagnostics market

Increase awareness about safety and vehicle's health, supported by regulatory push, drive the demand

Initiatives being taken by governments in numerous countries on boosting automobile production are engendering growth in the market

Demand for connected technologies that allow better fleet management boosts market

Automotive On-board Diagnostics Market: Key Participants

A growing number of players are keen on reprogramming the OBD devices to prevent or rectify malfunctions. The ecosystem of players in the automotive on-board diagnostics market is fairly wide. Some of the well-entrenched players are:

Verizon

Intel Corporation

ERM Electronic Systems LTD

OBD Solutions, LLC

Continental AG

Vector Informatik GmbH

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Automotive and Transport Industry:

Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Market - The global automotive head-up display (HUD) market is projected to surpass US$ 4.7 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~22% during the forecast period. Rise in demand for comfort and safety features in vehicles is likely to boost the automotive head-up display (HUD) market across the globe.

On-demand Transportation Market - On-demand transportation services provide short-term ownership to consumers at significantly lower prices and hence, consumers prefer such transportation means instead of owning a vehicle. A privately owned vehicle is only utilized for up to 5% of its total life; it remains parked for 95% of its life in most cases.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/automotive-on-board-diagnostics-market.htm

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research