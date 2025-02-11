Automotive Logistics Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 634.26 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 6.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® a leading provider of business intelligence and market analysis is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive and authoritative report on the, " Automotive Logistics Market Size and Forecast,". As the automotive industry undergoes rapid evolution, driven by advancements in technology and a heightened focus on efficiency, this new report is set to become an essential tool for decision-makers seeking to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Automotive Logistics Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 313.99 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 634.26 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of automotive logistics. With the increasing demand for efficient, tech-driven, and sustainable transportation solutions, the sector is witnessing a paradigm shift, making strategic planning and data-driven decision-making crucial for businesses.

Key Highlights of the Report Include:

Market Growth Projections : A detailed forecast of industry expansion, investment hotspots, and revenue potential.

: A detailed forecast of industry expansion, investment hotspots, and revenue potential. Competitive Landscape : Analysis of key players, M&A activities, and technological advancements driving market competitiveness.

: Analysis of key players, M&A activities, and technological advancements driving market competitiveness. Regional Insights : A breakdown of regional trends, regulations, and growth opportunities across North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and beyond.

: A breakdown of regional trends, regulations, and growth opportunities across , , , and beyond. Technology Disruptions : The impact of AI, IoT, blockchain, and autonomous logistics solutions on operational efficiency.

: The impact of AI, IoT, blockchain, and autonomous logistics solutions on operational efficiency. Sustainability & Green Logistics: The role of EVs, alternative fuels, and carbon-neutral strategies in reshaping the industry.

Who Should Read This Report?

Automobile Manufacturers & Suppliers seeking seamless logistics solutions.

3PL & Freight Forwarding Companies looking to optimize their supply chain.

Technology Providers focusing on automation and digital transformation.

Investors & Stakeholders evaluating high-growth opportunities in logistics.

Stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving Automotive Logistics Market. For more information or to request a sample copy of the report, please visit: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=31695

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Logistics Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2020-2030 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2030 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2020-2022 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED DHL (Germany), DSV (Denmark), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), Expeditors International (USA), Ryder System, Inc. (USA), Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (Japan), Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (Norway), A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S (Denmark), Gefco Group (France) SEGMENTS COVERED The Automotive Logistics Market is segmented on the basis of Mode of Transportation, Services for Logistics, Type of Vehicle And Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst's working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Global Automotive Logistics Market Overview

Surge in Global Vehicle Production Boosting Demand: The growth of the Automotive Logistics Market is propelled by the increase in worldwide vehicle manufacturing, encompassing conventional, electric, and autonomous automobiles. The increasing production necessitates effective logistical strategies to oversee the intricate supply chain, from raw materials to ultimate delivery. Manufacturers, in their pursuit of satisfying varied consumer demands, rely on logistics providers to facilitate prompt deliveries, hence driving growth in this dynamic industry.

Increasing Focus on Supply Chain Optimization: Industry leaders are progressively emphasizing supply chain optimization, a crucial catalyst for the Automotive Logistics Market. As technology use increases—particularly in AI-driven analytics, IoT tracking, and blockchain—companies are pursuing logistics solutions that lower costs, decrease transit times, and improve transparency. This transition is driving the demand for sophisticated logistics services that offer real-time data analytics, resulting in enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness in operations.

Growth of Electric Vehicles (EVs) & Component Complexity: The swift proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs) is a major catalyst for the Automotive Logistics Market. The production of electric vehicles necessitates specialized logistics to handle intricate components such as lithium-ion batteries, which require stringent safety and regulatory adherence. As electric vehicle manufacturers increase production, the demand for logistics providers with expertise in addressing these specific difficulties is escalating, fostering industry growth and creating opportunity for specialized logistics solutions.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence?rid=31695

High Operational Costs Impacting Profit Margins: A principal constraint in the Automotive Logistics Market is the elevated operational expenses related to gasoline, labor, and fleet maintenance. Escalating costs are constricting profit margins, compelling logistics firms to enhance efficiency while maintaining service quality. This difficulty is particularly evident in areas with fluctuating fuel prices or labor shortages, which may impede market growth if cost-control strategies are not effectively executed.

Stringent Regulatory Compliance & Environmental Standards: Strict regulatory mandates concerning emissions, safety standards, and environmental sustainability present a challenge to the Automotive Logistics Market. Logistics firms must adhere to these regulations, frequently requiring investments in sustainable fleets and emissions-reducing technologies. Compliance expenses may hinder smaller entities and elevate operational complexity, so affecting the overall growth trajectory of the sector.

Supply Chain Disruptions and Geopolitical Instabilities: Unforeseen supply chain interruptions, caused by geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, and natural calamities, pose a considerable constraint on the Automotive Logistics Market. These variables may result in delays, elevated freight costs, and unpredictability in delivery timelines, undermining the efficacy of logistics operations. Organizations require comprehensive contingency plans to alleviate these risks, hence introducing an additional layer of complexity to the logistics process.

Geographical Dominance

Europe occupies a preeminent position in the Automotive Logistics Market, propelled by its established automotive manufacturing centers and sophisticated infrastructure. The region's focus on electric vehicle production and rigorous environmental rules has stimulated demand for specialist logistics solutions, hence fostering market growth. North America and Asia-Pacific are significant contributors, with strong supply chains facilitating large-scale production, enhancing global market growth and competitiveness among logistics providers.

Key Players Leading The Automotive Logistics Market

The "Global Automotive Logistics Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are DHL (Germany), DSV (Denmark), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), Expeditors International (USA), Ryder System, Inc. (USA), Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (Japan), Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (Norway), A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S (Denmark), Gefco Group (France).

Global Automotive Logistics Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the market into Mode of Transportation, Services for Logistics, Type of Vehicle, And Geography.

Automotive Logistics Market, by Mode of Transportation Road Transport Rail Transport Sea Transport Air Transport

Automotive Logistics Market, by Services for Logistics Inbound Logistics Outbound Logistics Aftermarket Logistics Reverse Logistics

Automotive Logistics Market, by Type of Vehicle Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles Electric Vehicles (EVs) Autonomous Vehicles (AVs)

Automotive Logistics Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Barge Logistics Transportation Market Size By Type of Cargo (Dry Cargo, Liquid Cargo, Containerized Cargo), Services Offered (Agriculture, Energy, Chemicals, Construction), End-User (Freight Transportation, Warehousing and Storage, Freight Forwarding, Terminal Operations), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Commercial Telematics Market Size By Solution Type (OEM, Aftermarket), Application (Solutions, Services), End-User (Transportation & Logistics, Insurers), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Logistics Software Market Size By Component (Software, Services, Professional, Managed), By Application (Inventory Management, Order Management, Supply Chain Management, Fleet Management), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Geography, And Forecast

Global AI In Logistics And Supply Chain Market Size By Offering (Hardware, Software), By Application (Supply Chain Planning, Warehouse Management), By End-User (Automotive, Retail, Food And Beverages), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 5 Automotive Telematics Companies enhancing road safety via internet applications

Visualize Automotive Logistics Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg