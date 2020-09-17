Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Witness Robust Growth Ahead: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market is expected to generate revenue of $74.3 billion by 2024, exhibiting a 15.9% CAGR during 2019–2024, as per a report by P&S Intelligence. A key factor leading to the growth of the market is the increasing production and demand for electric vehicles. The preference of people is quickly shifting towards alternate energy vehicles, owing to the surging environmental concerns and fluctuating fuel prices.

Get the sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-lithium-ion-battery-market/report-sample

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive Lithium -ion battery market size is categorized into commercial vehicle, two-wheeler, and passenger car, among which, the passenger car category is predicted to progress at the fastest pace in the coming years. The increasing sales of electric cars and rising government initiatives, in the form of monetary incentives and subsidies, for encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles are driving the growth of this category.

On the basis of battery type, the automotive Lithium-ion battery market is classified into lithium-iron phosphate (LFP), lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide, lithium-manganese oxide, lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt, and lithium titanate oxide. Among these, the LFP classification accounted for the largest share of the market in the past, owing to the increasing usage of these batteries by Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers and their higher life-span. Moreover, these batteries are used in commercial vehicles, which are in high demand.

When vehicle technology is taken into consideration, the market was dominated by battery electric vehicles (BEV) in the past due to the requirement for highest average battery capacity in these vehicles. In addition to this, rising concerns regarding the environment are compelling governments across the world to offer incentives and subsidies to people for enhancing the adoption and production of BEVs.

Browse Trends Analysis and Growth Prospect of Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market Research Report: By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Battery Type (Lithium-Iron Phosphate, Lithium-Manganese Oxide, Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt, Lithium Titanate Oxide, Lithium-Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum Oxide), Vehicle Technology (Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid, Fully Electric), Structural Design (Cylindrical, Prismatic, Pouch), Geographical Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Mexico, Brazil) – Global Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-lithium-ion-battery-market

Based on structural design, the automotive Li-ion battery market is categorized into pouch, cylindrical, and prismatic, out of which, the cylindrical category is predicted to advance at the fastest pace in the coming years. The demand for cylindrical cells is being driven by their greater heat dissipation properties and high mechanical efficiency. Moreover, the production cost of these cells is low as well, owing to which, a number of manufacturers are using them in electric vehicles.

Make enquiry about this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=automotive-lithium-ion-battery-market

Geographically, the automotive Li-ion battery market is being dominated by the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the past, owing to the increasing sales and production of electric vehicles in China. The country accounted for about 80% share of the regional market in 2018. Other than this, the European region is expected to progress at the fastest pace in the coming years because of the targets set by governments in the region for increasing the sales of electric vehicles.

Related Reports:

EV Battery Swapping For Two- and Three-Wheeler Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by 2030 - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/ev-battery-swapping-two-three-wheeler-market

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by 2025 - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market

About https://www.psmarketresearch.com/ P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Contact: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence