Automotive Lighting Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 28.77 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

The global automotive lighting market size was valued at USD 18.00 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 28.77 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.

This research provides the empirical description of the global Automotive Lighting Market and the latest developments and forecasts to depict the imminent investment pockets.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET SIZE

The outbreak of COVID-19 has globally disrupted the automotive supply chain. Production of automotive lighting components was impacted by the closure of manufacturing facilities and new vehicle sales. In 2020, demand for both traditional and hybrid vehicles is expected to see a downward trend, further affecting the automotive lighting market. Also, the allocation of budgets for R&D is likely to be greatly affected, which is expected to impede the production of creative automotive lighting solutions. This decline is expected to adversely affect the market for automotive lighting. However, businesses are taking various steps to counter the outbreak's adverse effects.

Strict lighting regulations have powered the automotive lighting industry in developed nations of Europe and North America. Vehicle lighting plays a crucial role, particularly when driving heavily trafficked roads. Road injuries pose a significant problem for governments worldwide. Therefore, it is necessary to improve the driving conditions, which can partially be accomplished by improving the lighting system.

The rising adoption of advanced technologies in automotive components and the growing demand for overall vehicle performance is moving OEMs' focus towards vehicle lighting. This trend is, in turn, expected to increase the Automotive Lighting Market size during the forecast period.

In addition, growth in the urban population, increase in income rates, and change in lifestyles are factors that complement the growth of the Automotive Lighting Market size.

AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The rear lighting segment was the highest contributor to the market, with USD 5.61 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach USD 8.87 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Based on Region, Asia-pacific is expected to hold the largest Automotive Lighting Market share during the forecast period. Increased car production across countries like China, India, Japan, and Taiwan combined with raising urbanization, and increasing purchasing power of individuals are expected to boost demand across this region

Due to the existence of major OEMs like BMW, Mercedes, and Audi, the interior lighting systems have a strong demand in North American and European countries. The U.S. government programs to minimize traffic injuries and increase driver health are generating a market for LED-based products for lighting.

AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET - KEY PLAYERS

DENSO Corporation,

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.,

Hyundai Mobis,

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Osram Licht AG,

ROBERT BOSCH GmbH,

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.,

Valeo, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH hold the major automotive lighting market share.

AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET - BY TECHNOLOGY

Halogen

Xenon

LED

AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET - BY VEHICLE TYPE

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET - BY PRODUCT SALE

Original Equipment Manufacturer Product (OEM Product)

Aftermarket Product

AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET - BY APPLICATIONS

Front Lighting

Rear Lighting

Side Lighting

Interior Lighting

AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET - BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

