Automotive LiDAR Market to Grow at 32.09% CAGR Reaching USD 6.54 Billion by 2031, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the automotive LiDAR market size is expanding rapidly, growing from USD 1.23 billion in 2025 to USD 1.63 billion in 2026, and expected to reach USD 6.54 billion by 2031, at a 32.09% CAGR. This growth is driven by rising adoption of Level 3+ autonomous driving, lower sensor costs, and stricter safety requirements. Chinese OEMs are leading deployments, while advances like FMCW LiDAR enabling up to 400-meter range are pushing wider integration across vehicle segments.

Automotive LiDAR Market Trends and Drivers

Emerging Innovations in FMCW Sensor Capabilities

FMCW LiDAR uses continuous light signals to capture both distance and motion, improving accuracy in real-world driving. It reduces signal interference in crowded traffic and performs better under strong sunlight, making it more reliable across conditions. With automakers planning integration in upcoming premium models and production already scaling, this technology is expected to play a major role in future LiDAR adoption.

Falling Sensor Costs Driving Adoption in Mid-Range Vehicles

Prices for solid-state LiDAR have dropped sharply in recent years, making these sensors far more accessible beyond luxury vehicles. Improvements in manufacturing, including silicon-based designs and automated testing, are helping scale production efficiently. As a result, LiDAR is now finding its way into more affordable car segments, with growing adoption further pushing costs down over time.

Automotive LiDAR Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific leads the automotive LiDAR space, with China at the center of large-scale adoption. Government support and incentives are encouraging wider use in electric vehicles, while strong local supply chains help reduce costs and speed up production. Other countries in the region are also investing in smart mobility projects, further boosting demand.

Growth in North America is supported by autonomous trucking routes and rising interest in hands-free driving features, along with strong local manufacturing that reduces dependence on imports. Canada also contributes through testing in extreme weather conditions. In Europe, stricter regulations slow mass adoption, but premium automakers continue to lead in advanced LiDAR integration. Meanwhile, regions like the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are seeing steady traction, driven by smart city projects, mining automation, and fleet upgrades.

Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "The automotive LiDAR market reflects steadily evolving adoption patterns shaped by regulatory direction and autonomous driving progress. Mordor Intelligence's structured validation approach and consistent triangulation of industry inputs provide a more dependable basis for strategic decisions than fragmented or assumption-led analyses."

Automotive LiDAR Industry Segmentation

By Application

Robotic Vehicles

ADAS

By Technology Type

Mechanical / Spinning

Solid-State

FMCW

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Range

Short / Mid-Range (Up to 150 m)

Long-Range (Above 150 m)

By Installation Position

Roof-Mounted

Grille / Bumper

Headlamp-Integrated

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/automotive-lidar-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Automotive LiDAR Companies

Hesai Technology (Hesai Group)

RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Valeo SA

Luminar Technologies Inc.

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

Ouster Inc.

Velodyne LiDAR Inc.

Aeva Inc.

AEye Inc.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc.

Seyond

LIVOX

Blickfeld GmbH

SiLC Technologies Inc.

Insight LiDAR

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