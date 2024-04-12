Automotive Filters Market worth $14.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Filters Market is projected to grow from USD 12.9 billion in 2024 to USD 14.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing global vehicle production is the key factor driving the demand for automotive filters. Additionally, rising stringency in emission, fuel economy, and safety regulations will fuel the demand for brake dust, DPF, GPF, & Urea filters. In addition, the increase in sales of electric vehicles would drive the demand for EMI/EMC filters.

Automotive Filters Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 14.6 billion by 2030 Growth Rate CAGR of 2.1% Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2024-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Filters Type (Air, Fuel, Oil, Cabin, Coolant, Brake Dust, Oil Separator, Transmission, Steering, EMI/EMC, Coolant, DPF, GPF, Urea), Vehicle Type, Electric & Hybrid Type, Aftermarket & Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Progress has occurred in filtration media technology Key Market Drivers Replacement demand created by increasing vehicle parc and miles driven

BEVs are estimated to be the fastest-growing filter market in the Electric & Hybrid segment.

While BEVs do not require oil or fuel filters, their focus on passenger comfort remains crucial. Filters like cabin filters, battery coolant filters, cathode air cleaner systems, and EMI are used in BEVs. Cabin air filters in BEVs likely adhere to existing ISO standards like ISO 16889. The cabin filters capture allergens, pollutants, and harmful particulates from outside air, ensuring a clean and healthy in-cabin environment. Activated carbon cabin air filters are used to trap odors as well as pollutants, preventing them from reaching inside the vehicle cabin. Cabin HEPA filters are certified to capture at least 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns in diameter. This includes dust, pollen, smoke, allergens, bacteria, and viruses. Tesla equips many of its vehicles with HEPA filters, a type of HEPA filter they refer to as a Bioweapon Defense Mode air filtration system.

BEVs rely on battery thermal management systems to regulate temperature, which is critical for performance and lifespan. Battery coolant filters in EVs are crucial in maintaining high-performance battery capability and longevity by protecting the system from harmful particles, ensuring optimal battery temperature, and preventing overheating risks. BEVs also employ high-voltage electrical systems that can generate electromagnetic interference (EMI). EMI filters play a vital role in EVs by mitigating electromagnetic noise generated by various components, such as electric motors and power electronics. In 2023, the majority of OEMs experienced a resurgence in sales.

There was a notable 35% year-on-year increase in global electric vehicle deliveries overall. Asia Pacific region dominated the sales for BEVs in the year 2023. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to have the most potential market for BEVs, followed by Europe by 2030. Major OEMs from across the globe, such as Tesla, Hyundai, Toyota, BMW, Audi, Nissan, and BYD- offer BEVs. Luxury BEVs like the BMW Ix, Tesla Model S, and Audi e-tron GT offer filters such as EMI/EMC, cabin filters, etc, for a balance of fuel efficiency and power. GM is investing heavily in ramping up production of its electric trucks, the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Hummer EV. As the demand for EVs grows, the demand for EMI and battery coolant filters is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Agricultural tractors are poised to maintain dominance in the off-highway equipment filter market (ICE).

Agricultural tractors dominate the off-highway filter market, driven by increased adoption in Asia Pacific. Currently, the tractor industry is dominated by diesel tractors. These engines require many filter types as on-highway vehicles, including engine oil, air, and fuel filters, protecting the fuel system and improving combustion efficiency. This can lead to a demand for advanced filtration technologies in newer tractor models to comply with these regulations and standards.

In 2023, the global tractor market saw a 3.2% increase compared to the previous year, 2022. Globally, tractors between 40 HP and 100 HP are experiencing the most robust growth. In the coming years, there will also be a high demand for tractors, from 40 HP to 100 HP. Asia Pacific is the largest tractor market globally, with a significant demand for tractors between 40 HP and 90 HP. Europe and North America will have a more substantial demand for tractors in the 40 HP to 140 HP range, with an increase in the stringency of emission regulations. Europe and Asia Pacific manufacturers are developing cleaner engine technologies like standard rail injection systems and exhaust gas after-treatment systems (like Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF) to comply with emission norms. This would generate the need for DPF in tractors in the coming years. Electrification of tractors will rely on electric motors and batteries that generate heat during operation. To maintain optimal operating temperatures, cooling system air filters will be used, generating the demand for such filters.

North America is estimated to be the most significant -growing market for automotive filters in 2024

North America holds >25% of the global automotive filters industry. North America boasts a massive vehicle population, with many cars, trucks, and SUVs on the road, which translates to a significant need for replacement filters across various vehicle categories. North Americans tend to drive more compared to people in some other regions. This translates to higher vehicle wear and tear, necessitating more frequent filter replacements to maintain optimal performance.

The US and Canada enforce strict emission regulations for vehicles (like the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards and California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations). These regulations require advanced filtration technologies for on- & off-highway vehicles. This drives demand for high-performance air filters to capture particulate matter, Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs) for diesel engines to trap soot particles, and Gasoline Particulate Filters (GPFs) for newer gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines to capture fine particles.

North America is also known for its vast automotive filter aftermarket. A substantial vehicle population and an uptick in average annual mileage in the US and Mexico primarily propel this. Air, oil, cabin, and fuel filters require frequent replacements, making them the most replaced. Moreover, the surge in average mileage and urban traffic congestion has steered preferences towards automatic transmission systems like DCT and CVT, a trend expected to shape the vehicle population in the years ahead. Consequently, this shift will boost the aftermarket demand for transmission oil filters, particularly for regional passenger vehicles.

Key Market Players:

The major players in Automotive Filters Companies include MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Donaldson Corporation (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Parker Hannifin (US), Sogefi S.p.A (Italy), Cummins Inc. (US), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Toyota Boshoku (Japan), and AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO (Sweden).

Recent Developments

In January 2024 , Robert Bosch GmbH launched the FILTER+pro, a cabin filter that ensures the prevention of viruses and mold growth. Its antimicrobial filter layer is finely tuned to effectively combat bacteria, pollen, and allergens. The carbon layer eliminates odors and harmful gases like ozone or smog, while the ultrafine microfiber layer filters out over 98% of particulate matter sized 2.5 micrometers or more significantly.

, Robert Bosch GmbH launched the FILTER+pro, a cabin filter that ensures the prevention of viruses and mold growth. Its antimicrobial filter layer is finely tuned to effectively combat bacteria, pollen, and allergens. The carbon layer eliminates odors and harmful gases like ozone or smog, while the ultrafine microfiber layer filters out over 98% of particulate matter sized 2.5 micrometers or more significantly. In October 2023 , MANN+HUMMEL Group finalized its acquisition of a majority share in Suzhou U-Air Environmental Technology ("U-Air"), emphasizing its dedication to fulfilling the increasing worldwide need for cleaner air solutions. This strategic decision further solidifies MANN+HUMMEL's presence in China and Southeast Asia's expanding air filtration market.

, MANN+HUMMEL Group finalized its acquisition of a majority share in Suzhou U-Air Environmental Technology ("U-Air"), emphasizing its dedication to fulfilling the increasing worldwide need for cleaner air solutions. This strategic decision further solidifies MANN+HUMMEL's presence in and expanding air filtration market. In August 2023 , Donaldson partnered with NAPA Auto Parts stores (US). Donaldson Corporation will provide the NAPA United States network with a comprehensive range of heavy-duty air filtration products under the NAPA Gold product line.

, Donaldson partnered with NAPA Auto Parts stores (US). Donaldson Corporation will provide the NAPA network with a comprehensive range of heavy-duty air filtration products under the NAPA Gold product line. In April 2023 , Ahlstrom launched eco-friendly filtration solutions tailored for automotive use. This newly developed renewable and sustainable filter media, created by Ahlstrom, employs lignin-based impregnation, substituting fossil-based resin. The resin formula incorporates a notable portion of bio-based, renewable lignin, ensuring that the mechanical attributes and resilience of the filter media remain intact, even in demanding conditions.

, Ahlstrom launched eco-friendly filtration solutions tailored for automotive use. This newly developed renewable and sustainable filter media, created by Ahlstrom, employs lignin-based impregnation, substituting fossil-based resin. The resin formula incorporates a notable portion of bio-based, renewable lignin, ensuring that the mechanical attributes and resilience of the filter media remain intact, even in demanding conditions. In April 2022 , MANN+HUMMEL developed a cutting-edge filter medium named MULTIGRADE F-MB 2000, providing 99.95 percent separation efficiency for particles sized down to four micrometers. These particles are up to 18 times smaller than the width of a human hair. This filter medium is utilized in the MANN-FILTER WK 11 051 fuel filter, which retains 9,995 out of 10,000 flowing particles.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg