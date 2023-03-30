Automotive Ethernet Market To Reach USD 3201.2 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 12.3%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Ethernet Market is segmented by Type (Automotive Local Area Network (LAN), Automotive Metropolitan Area Network (MAN)), By Application (Automotive Diagnostics, Cameras and ADAS, Infotainment, Other) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Autos & Vehicles Category.

The global Automotive Ethernet market was valued at USD 1596 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 3201.2 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major factors driving the growth of the Automotive Ethernet Market

The widespread use of Advanced Driver Assistant Systems (ADAS), infotainment, the quick advancement of autonomous vehicle technology, and the low cost of ethernet have all contributed to the enormous growth of the automotive ethernet market. Automotive ethernet connects in-vehicle electronic systems more effectively than traditional harness does.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE AUTOMOTIVE ETHERNET MARKET

The technology and applications assisting autonomous vehicles and ADAS systems are undergoing a significant shift within the automobile sector. Surprisingly, technology is blossoming and offering daily new and fascinating methods to communicate with the outside world and interact with other drivers while operating a vehicle. Although LVDS and other interfaces are used to send camera data, more and more often, LiDAR and other sensor data are transferred using automotive Ethernet. Because of the massive amount of data, automotive SoC designers are using Ethernet to enable high-performance networked communication. Ethernet with Time Sensitive Networking is the networking of choice as real-time networking becomes essential, especially for safety-critical applications like ADAS. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Automotive Ethernet Market.

Vehicle access for diagnostics and ECU programming must be similarly effective due to the continuously evolving complexity of electronic systems and the steadily increasing volume of data in vehicles. Diagnostics via Internet Protocol have been specified for communication-based on Ethernet technology for this purpose (DoIP). Using standardized interfaces and data formats makes processing less prone to errors and reuse throughout a vehicle's entire life cycle significantly more effective. All pertinent standards that serve as the foundation for the components of diagnostic testers have taken DoIP into account. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Automotive Ethernet Market.

Intelligent infotainment systems are extending the owner's digital lifestyle into their vehicles. In fact, infotainment systems are increasingly seen by consumers as a crucial distinction. Government-mandated safety measures like reversing cameras are further increasing the demand for efficient, dependable, and quick data transmission. Also, there is an increasing need for efficient, dependable, and high-speed connections as cars become more data-hungry. Given that the technology is generally understood, Ethernet is quickly gaining popularity for infotainment systems. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Automotive Ethernet Market.

AUTOMOTIVE ETHERNET MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

A rapid movement in consumer tastes towards technologically advanced automotive vehicles and a critical requirement for safe and fuel-efficient cars are driving demand for the driver assistance sub-segment. Likewise, OEMs are responding to the growing demand for next-generation autonomous and connected vehicles by offering in-car infrastructure in response to the huge growth in customer demand for vehicle infrastructure integration with high-tech devices.

In addition to dominating the global market in 2021, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at the highest rate throughout the course of the analysis period. The automotive sector in the Asia-Pacific has undergone a remarkable transformation as a result of technological developments, stable socio-political conditions, and strong economic growth.

Key Companies:

Broadcom

Marvell

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

TE Connectivity

Infineon Technologies

Realtek Semiconductor

Toshiba

