Automotive Ethernet Market size worth $ 8.13 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 21.61% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Automotive Ethernet Market growth can be attributed to the application of Advanced Driver Assistant Systems (ADAS), infotainment, development of driverless vehicles, and the low cost of Ethernet, along with development of a connected car.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Automotive Ethernet Market" By Type (Automotive Ethernet Network, Automotive Ethernet Testing), By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Infotainment, Powertrain), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Automotive Ethernet Market size was valued at USD 1.70 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.13 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.61% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Automotive Ethernet Market Overview

The expansion of electric vehicles (EVs) has been promising all around the world in recent years. Automobile manufacturers have made major expenditures in electric vehicle development. The government has made several steps to speed up the manufacture of electric vehicles for both the consumer and business markets. The advancement of technology and the development of the complete ecosystem, including advancements in chipsets and modules, the availability of lithium-ion batteries, and the upgrading of charging infrastructure, have fueled the global adoption of electric vehicles. In a casing, the primary forces promoting EV manufacturing are technological improvements, government policies, consumer economic growth, and OEM expenditures. Automotive Ethernet provides connectivity for powertrain, chassis, body and comfort, ADAS, and infotainment systems, among other applications.

It tackles the issues that designers and engineers encounter when integrating multiple systems by providing high bandwidth applications that can run at high or low speeds. The growing bandwidth available for in-vehicle data connections has fueled the market for ethernet installations. Migration from existing in-vehicle communication systems to Ethernet is difficult which may hinder market expansion. The adjustment of high-bandwidth Ethernet allows connected car and IoT application developers to create high-bandwidth apps. The expansion of these applications is likely to drive up demand for high-bandwidth connectivity for vehicle computer systems.

Key Developments

In March 2019 , BCM8956X is a new family of automobile multilayer Ethernet switches by Broadcom. This device will assist the organization in meeting its rising bandwidth, security, and Time-Sensitive Networking requirements (TSN).

, BCM8956X is a new family of automobile multilayer Ethernet switches by Broadcom. This device will assist the organization in meeting its rising bandwidth, security, and Time-Sensitive Networking requirements (TSN). On May 2019 , Marvell purchased Aquantia, a Multi-Gig Ethernet connectivity provider to strengthen its position in the multi-Gig 2.5G/5G/10G Ethernet markets.

, Marvell purchased Aquantia, a Multi-Gig Ethernet connectivity provider to strengthen its position in the multi-Gig 2.5G/5G/10G Ethernet markets. In January 2019 , Molex has partnered up with AllGo to offer more versatile infotainment and connectivity solutions to automakers.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Broadcom, Marvell, Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Xilinx, Inc., TE Connectivity, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, ACTIA Group, and NXP Semiconductors NV.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Automotive Ethernet Market On the basis of Type, Component, Application, and Geography.

Automotive Ethernet Market, By Type

Automotive Ethernet Network



Automotive Ethernet Testing

Automotive Ethernet Market, By Component

Hardware



Software



Services

Automotive Ethernet Market, By Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)



Infotainment



Powertrain



Body and Comfort



Chassis

Automotive Ethernet Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

