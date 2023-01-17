Automotive Engine Oil Market Value to Reach US$ 64.8 billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

17 Jan, 2023, 13:30 GMT
- Rapid expansion of the automotive industry is expected to drive the automotive engine oil market
- The mineral oil segment held 56.1% share of the global market in 2021
- Increase in usage of engine oil products is anticipated to propel the market in Asia Pacific
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive engine oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2022 to 2031, according to the market forecast report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
Adoption of engine oil is increasing among vehicle owners in the past few years owing to its ability to help run vehicles at cool temperatures and high efficiency levels. Proper greasing of a vehicle engine could help in smooth running and effortless moving of piston glides. This factor presents significant opportunities in the global industry.
Automotive Engine Oil Market: Key Findings
- The automotive industry is witnessing significant transition owing to numerous factors, such as improved spending power of people in developing countries, shifting consumer behavior, and increase in demand for electric and connected vehicles. Rise in sale of several types of vehicles across the globe is anticipated to propel automotive engine oil market growth during the forecast period.
- Demand for low viscosity motor oils is rising as it boosts fuel economy. Moreover, these oils are increasingly recommended by OEMs in order to maximize vehicle performance. These factors are expected to augment industry growth in the next few years. Technological advancements in engines and add-on hardware, such as turbochargers, are gaining impetus due to the ability to improve fuel efficiency and decrease emissions. These factors are likely to result in high demand for motor oil in the near future.
- Low-temperature hydraulic oils find applications in hydraulic systems of special, mobile, and timber-harvesting vehicles (excavators). These oils are increasingly utilized in other industrial equipment that are operated in highly cold weather conditions across the Northern hemisphere. Surge in demand for these oils is likely to bolster market growth during the forecast period.
- Adoption of mineral oil has increased in automobiles in the past few years, as it is readily available and less expensive. Mineral oil is commonly utilized in majority of cars across the globe. It is considered best option for two-wheelers in regions where temperatures are not too cold or hot. As per the TMR market outlook, the mineral oil segment held 56.1% market share in 2021.
Automotive Engine Oil Market: Growth Drivers
- Surge in demand for high mileage vehicles is creating prominent business opportunities in the global industry
- Increase in consumer focus toward improving efficiency of vehicles is boosting the demand for automotive engine oils
Regional Analysis
- Asia Pacific accounted for 48.4% share of the global market in 2021 owing to increase in consumption and production of engine oil products, presence of emerging economies, such as India and China, and large consumer base
- As per the market forecast by TMR, enterprises are likely to witness high market demand in Europe during the forecast period due to rise in awareness about synthetic motor oils and increase in inclination of consumers toward usage of eco-friendly oil
Automotive Engine Oil Market: Competition Landscape
- Players are focusing on usage of technological advancements in order to improve production processes
- These are undertaking mergers and acquisitions to gain large market shares
- Companies are expanding their product portfolio by launching innovative products
Automotive Engine Oil Market: Key Players
- Pentagon Lubricants Private Limited
- Royal Dutch Shell plc
- DANA LUBRICANTS FACTORY LLC
- Leo Lubricants Pvt. Ltd.
- HINDUJA GROUP
- Castrol Limited
- Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
- GP Petroleums Ltd.
- Gazprom
- Total S.A
- LUKOIL Oil Company
- ROSNEFT
- Chevron Corporation
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- JIANGSU LOPAL TECH. CO. LTD.
- Sinopec Lubricant Company
Automotive Engine Oil Market Segmentation
- Engine Oil Type
- Mineral Oil
- Semi-synthetic Oil
- Fully Synthetic Oil
- Engine Type
- Gasoline Engine
- Diesel Engine
- Alternative Engine
- Grade of Engine Oil
- 5W-20
- 5W-30
- 5W-40
- Others
- Vehicle Type
- Two Wheelers
- Three Wheelers
- Passenger Vehicles
- Hatchback
- Sedan
- Utility Vehicle
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Duty Trucks
- Buses & Coaches
- Sales Channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
