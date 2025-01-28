Automotive E-commerce Market to Reach $267.8 Billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Automotive E-Commerce Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product Type (Component Parts, Wheels/Tires, Vehicles, Accessories, Services), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Medium, Payment Mode, Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), End User - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2032.

The Automotive E-commerce market is expected to reach $267.8 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2025 to 2032.

Automotive E-commerce refers to the online buying and selling of automotive parts, accessories, vehicles, and related services through digital platforms. This includes products like engine components, tires, and vehicle accessories, as well as services like maintenance and repairs. The growth of this market is driven by the rising consumer preference for online shopping, the increasing availability of various payment options, and the rapid expansion of the omni-channel business model. However, market growth is hindered by challenges such as online fraud and cybersecurity concerns.

Additionally, the expansion of cross-border automotive e-commerce and the growing interest in DIY vehicle maintenance and customization present significant growth opportunities for market players. However, the market also faces challenges, such as high shipping costs for heavy or bulky automotive parts. Moreover, the increasing use of AI-driven recommendations and chatbots to enhance customer experience, along with the growing reliance on social media marketing to boost sales, are prominent technology trends in the automotive e-commerce market.

Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Alibaba.com (A part of Alibaba Group Holding Limited) (China), AutoZone, Inc. (U.S.), Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (U.S.), eBay Inc. (U.S.), Walmart Inc (U.S.), CarParts.com, Inc. (U.S.), Flipkart Internet Private Limited (India), BB Wheels LLC (U.S.), Pelican Parts, LLC (U.S.), RevZilla (U.S.), National Automotive Parts Association (U.S.), RockAuto, LLC (U.S.), and Cruisemaster Australia Pty Ltd (Australia).

The global automotive e-commerce market is segmented by product type (component parts (engine parts, drive transmission & steering parts, body chassis, suspension & braking parts, electrical & electronic parts, other component parts), wheels/tires, vehicles, accessories (interior accessories, exterior accessories), and services (maintenance services, repair services)), by vehicle type (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers), by medium (desktop/laptop, mobile/tablet (application-based, browser-based)), by payment mode (card payments, digital wallets, bank transfers, cash payments, other payment modes, by sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), by end user (business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), and direct-to-consumer (D2C)). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Key Findings in the Automotive E-commerce Market

Among the product types studied in this report, the component parts segment is anticipated to hold the dominant position, with a large share of the automotive e-commerce market in 2025. This segment's substantial market share is attributed to several factors, including the broader selection of component parts available, the increasing adoption of mobile devices for online shopping, and the rise in the development of e-commerce platforms specifically for automotive component. However, the wheels/tires segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Wheels and tires are essential components of vehicles, often requiring regular replacement or upgrades for better performance and safety. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the rising adoption of online platforms for tire purchases, increasing vehicle ownership, frequent tire wear and replacement cycles, and the availability of diverse tire options online.

Among the vehicle types studied in this report, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to hold the dominant position, with a large market share of the automotive e-commerce market in 2025. However, the two-wheelers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Two-wheelers include motorcycles and scooters widely used for personal transportation, especially in emerging markets. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the rising affordability of two-wheelers, expansion of e-commerce platforms targeting two-wheeler owners, increased demand for replacement parts, and convenience of online shopping for two-wheeler accessories and components.

Among the medium studied in this report, the mobile/tablets segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Mobile and tablet-based platforms allow users to browse and shop for automotive parts and services on-the-go. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the widespread penetration of smartphones, increasing preference for mobile shopping, improved mobile app interfaces, and availability of exclusive deals and personalized recommendations on mobile platforms.

Among the payment mode studied in this report, the digital wallets segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Digital wallets enable fast and secure transactions for online automotive purchases. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the growing preference for contactless payments, integration of digital wallets with e-commerce platforms, rising digital literacy in emerging markets, and enhanced security features of wallet-based transactions.

Among the sales channels studied in this report, the OEMs segment is anticipated to hold the dominant position, with a large share of the automotive e-commerce market in 2025. The significant growth in the adoption of e-commerce platforms for direct vehicle sales to customers, the rising use of e-commerce to reach customers in various regions and expand market presence, and the increasing utilization of e-commerce by OEMs for more efficient distribution channels—enhancing delivery times and logistics—are key factors contributing to the segment's dominant position in the automotive e-commerce market However, the aftermarket segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The aftermarket includes third-party sellers offering automotive components, accessories, and services online. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the expanding range of aftermarket products, cost-effectiveness compared to OEMs, growing popularity of DIY vehicle repairs, and convenience of finding compatible parts online.

Among the end users studied in this report, the business-to-business (B2B) segment is anticipated to hold the dominant position, with a large share of the automotive e-commerce market in 2025. However, the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. B2C refers to direct online sales of automotive parts and services to individual consumers. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the rising number of e-commerce platforms targeting consumers, increased trust in online shopping for automotive needs, availability of doorstep delivery, and proliferation of personalized recommendations and offers for end users.

Among the geographies studied in this report, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the widespread adoption of smartphones that facilitate easy mobile shopping for purchasing parts, the increasing use of digital payment methods among consumers, the expanding internet access in rural areas for online automotive parts shopping, and advancements in technology such as AR and VR that enhance the online shopping experience. Additionally, rapid urbanization and increasing vehicle ownership in countries like India, China, and Southeast Asian nations, leading to higher demand for automotive components and services.

Automotive E-commerce Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In October 2025 , Big Boy Toyz Pvt Ltd. ( India ) launched Cars. co.in, India's first full-stack online platform dedicated to buying and selling luxury cars. The platform features a wide inventory while ensuring quality, transparency, and speed. Its goal is to enhance the pre-owned luxury car market by providing convenience and value for both buyers and sellers.

, Big Boy Toyz Pvt Ltd. ( ) launched Cars. co.in, first full-stack online platform dedicated to buying and selling luxury cars. The platform features a wide inventory while ensuring quality, transparency, and speed. Its goal is to enhance the pre-owned luxury car market by providing convenience and value for both buyers and sellers. In May 2025 , Cox Automotive, Inc. (U.S.), the largest provider of automotive services and technology, partnered with Canopy Connect, Inc. (U.S.), a leading insurance verification platform. This collaboration integrates insurance verification and servicing capabilities into Cox Automotive's e-commerce solution, aiming to enhance the online car-buying experience for both consumers and dealerships.

, Cox Automotive, Inc. (U.S.), the largest provider of automotive services and technology, partnered with Canopy Connect, Inc. (U.S.), a leading insurance verification platform. This collaboration integrates insurance verification and servicing capabilities into Cox Automotive's e-commerce solution, aiming to enhance the online car-buying experience for both consumers and dealerships. In August 2024 , Schaeffler AG ( Germany ), a prominent industrial and automotive parts manufacturer, acquired KRSV Innovative Auto Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Koovers) ( India ), an automotive aftermarket B2B e-commerce platform. This acquisition represents a strategic move to enhance value creation through improved repair services for all customers.

, Schaeffler AG ( ), a prominent industrial and automotive parts manufacturer, acquired KRSV Innovative Auto Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Koovers) ( ), an automotive aftermarket B2B e-commerce platform. This acquisition represents a strategic move to enhance value creation through improved repair services for all customers. In November 2021 , Wipro Limited ( India ), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, launched Click-Shift-Drive, a contactless car-buying solution designed to facilitate the entire automobile purchasing journey.

