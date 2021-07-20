Automotive Ducts Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.7 Billion in 2026, Says a New Report from Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Automotive Ducts Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, and M&HCV), by Application Type (HVAC Ducts, Under the Hood Ducts, and Others), by Material Type (Plastic Ducts, Foam Ducts, and Others), by Process Type (Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Thermoforming, and Others), by Pressure Type (Low-Pressure Ducts and High-Pressure Ducts), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's automotive ducts market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive ducts market at the global, regional, as well as country levels. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Automotive Ducts Market: Research Highlights

Automotive is among the industries that are highly subjected to the changing economic conditions and purchasing power of individuals. In 2019, the automotive industry experienced its biggest ever decline in automobile production since 2010, mainly due to economic downturns in various key countries. The industry challenge got exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, severer than that caused by The Great Recession (2008-2009) (Automotive production plummet during the Great Recession: -12.1% YoY 2008-2009 and The Great Lockdown: -16.7% YoY 2019-2020).

The COVID-19 pandemic is still spreading with new strains affecting the recovery trajectory in several parts of the world. Most of the major countries are squandering money to raise their vaccination rate to bring normalcy. The developed economies are well ahead in the race and are aiming to fully vaccinate their people by late 2021, whereas the developing nations, especially densely populated ones like China and India, are planning to fully vaccinate their people by late 2022.

The demand for ducts in the automotive industry in the coming years is principally reliant on the recovery trajectory of automobile production, which, in turn, is dependent upon the normalcy in the market conditions, especially devastated by the pandemic. In the long run, the automotive ducts market is subjected to grow at a promising CAGR over the next five years to reach a milestone figure of US$ 1.7 billion in 2026.

Based on the vehicle type, passenger car is likely to remain the most dominant vehicle type and is likely to witness the highest growth over the next five years. Increasing motorization rate and reasonably higher production of passenger cars than commercial vehicles are the key factors behind its dominance. LCV, another major segment, is also subjected to record a modest recovery in the post-pandemic market developments.

Based on the application type, HVAC ducts are likely to remain the most dominant application type and are likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, whereas under-the-hood ducts are likely to remain the second-largest application type over the same period. HVAC ducts are largely made with plastics (polypropylene or polyethylene plastics). Instrumental panel duct is the biggest application of ducts in an automobile, which is in the HVAC area. Other major HVAC ducts generating a noticeable demand are roof ducts, console ducts, and pillar ducts.

Based on the material type, plastic ducts are likely to remain the most dominant segment and are also expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Key plastics used to make ducts with or without reinforcements are Polyamide (PA), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene (PP), and polyphenylene sulfide (PPS). Foam ducts are likely to remain the second-largest segment till 2026.

Based on the process type, blow molding is likely to remain the most dominant segment over the next five years. Blow molding is the most economical process for producing plastic ducts. Also, the equipment cost is lower, and the manufacturing cost per duct is lower than that of ducts manufactured through the other processes (thermoforming and rotational molding).

Based on the pressure type, low-pressure ducts include HVAC ducts, such as instrumental panel ducts, console ducts, roof ducts, and pillar ducts; and some under-the-hood ducts, such as clean air ducts and dirty air ducts; and ducts covered under the others segment, such as radio cooling duct and brake ducts. High-pressure ducts are majorly used in under-the-hood application areas.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is estimated to maintain its unassailable lead in the global market with China being the engine's propeller. The regional dominance is due to the high production of passenger cars and LCVs to meet the rising indigenous demand and increasing vehicles' export. The region is the largest SUV producer with China being the leading country, which further elevates the demand for HVAC ducts in the region. Europe and North America are also projected to generate sizeable demand for automotive ducts during the forecast period. Germany, France, and Russia are known for their advanced technologies in the automotive industry.

Key automotive duct manufacturers are MANN+HUMMEL Group, Continental AG, Mahle GmbH, Sogefi Group, Trocellen GmbH, ABC Technologies Inc., Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., Hutchinson SA, Kyoraku Co. Ltd., Röchling Group, INOAC Corporation, Sekiso Co. Ltd., Rehau AG, Bolton Plastic Components Ltd., and Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

This report studies the automotive ducts market and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Automotive Ducts Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Car (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Light Commercial Vehicle (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Medium- & Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive Ducts Market, by Application Type

HVAC Ducts (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Under the Hood Ducts (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive Ducts Market, by Material Type

Plastic Ducts (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Foam Ducts (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Ducts (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive Ducts Market, by Process Type

Blow Molding (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Injection Molding (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Thermoforming (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive Ducts Market, by Pressure Type

Low-Pressure Ducts (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

High-Pressure Ducts (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive Ducts Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France , The UK, Italy , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan , India , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil, Argentina , and Others)

