Automotive Composites Market to Reach USD 14.7 Billion by 2033, at 4.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for lightweight vehicles, stringent regulations in the automotive sector, and surge in the adoption of electric vehicles drive the growth of the automotive composites market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Composites Market by Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, and Others), Resin Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), and Application (Exterior, Interior, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". The global automotive composites market size was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The global automotive composites market is being propelled by rapid technological advancements. Innovations in composite manufacturing are enhancing cost efficiency and enabling large-scale production. Techniques such as automated fiber placement and resin transfer molding are streamlining operations, improving precision, and lowering overall production costs. In addition, the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is generating significant opportunities for composite materials. EV manufacturers increasingly prioritize lightweight solutions to extend battery range, enhance energy efficiency, and improve overall vehicle performance.

Despite these growth drivers, high costs remain a key constraint on market expansion. Compared to conventional materials like steel and aluminum, composite materials are considerably more expensive. Their production processes—including molding, curing, and finishing—are often complex and capital-intensive. Moreover, essential raw materials such as carbon fibers and resins continue to command premium prices. Consequently, automotive manufacturers must carefully weigh the higher upfront investment required to incorporate composites into vehicle structures against the long-term performance and efficiency benefits they offer.

Report coverage & details:

Who Are the Key Players in the Market and What Are Their Strategies?

Key players in the automotive composites industry include Toray Industries, Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, Hexcel Corporation, Owens Corning, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Gurit Holding AG, Solvay S.A., TenCate Advanced Composites, and Huntsman Corporation. These companies dominate due to extensive portfolios that span carbon fiber, glass fiber, thermoplastic and thermoset composites used in structural, exterior, interior and EV-specific components.

Their core strategies focus on material innovation and R&D to develop lighter, stronger and more sustainable composites, including bio-based and recyclable materials that align with automaker emission and EV targets. Strategic partnerships with OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers support co-development of tailored composite solutions and accelerate integration into next-generation vehicles.

Many players also pursue vertical integration (controlling raw material supply through to finished composite) and manufacturing automation—such as advanced processes like automated fiber placement and resin transfer molding—to improve cost competitiveness and production scalability. Regional manufacturing expansion into high-growth automotive hubs helps reduce lead times and mitigate supply chain risk. Efforts toward closed-loop recycling and circular economy initiatives further bolster sustainability credentials in a shifting regulatory environment.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The region's growth is primarily driven by improvements in the cost-efficiency and scalability of composite manufacturing, which have enabled broader adoption across its expanding automotive industry.

Advancements in production technologies—such as high-pressure resin transfer molding and automated fiber placement—have significantly reduced manufacturing time and overall costs. These innovations allow manufacturers to scale production and incorporate composite materials into high-volume vehicle programs. As a result, composites are no longer confined to luxury or high-performance models but are increasingly used in mass-market vehicles.

With declining production costs and rising demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient, and electric vehicles, automakers across Asia-Pacific are integrating composites into both passenger and commercial vehicle segments. This widespread adoption is expected to continue driving strong regional market growth over the forecast period.

How Intense Is Market Competition and What Defines Competitive Advantage?

Competition in the automotive composites market is moderately to highly intense, characterized by the presence of global material manufacturers, regional suppliers, and specialized composite technology firms. Leading players compete on innovation, pricing, product performance, and long-term supply agreements with automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. As automakers accelerate vehicle lightweighting and electrification strategies, demand for advanced composite solutions has intensified, prompting companies to invest heavily in research and development, automation, and capacity expansion.

Competitive advantage in this market is defined primarily by technological expertise and material innovation. Companies that offer high-strength, lightweight, and cost-effective composite solutions, particularly carbon fiber and advanced thermoplastics, gain a stronger foothold. The ability to scale production efficiently for high-volume vehicle platforms is another key differentiator, as composites transition from niche luxury applications to mainstream passenger and commercial vehicles.

Strategic partnerships and long-term contracts with OEMs also play a critical role in sustaining market position. Firms that collaborate early in vehicle design cycles can secure repeat business and co-develop customized solutions. Additionally, vertical integration, supply chain resilience, sustainability initiatives such as recyclable composites, and compliance with evolving environmental regulations further strengthen competitive positioning in this rapidly evolving market.

Key Market Players: -

Toray Industries, Inc.

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Limited

Hexcel Corporation,

Owens Corning

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Gurit Holding AG

Solvay S.A.

TenCate Advanced Composites

Huntsman Corporation.

Recent Developments

Toray Industries, Inc. expanded its global footprint with new carbon fiber production facilities in the U.S. and Japan and opened an innovation center to accelerate next-generation composite development for automotive applications. The company's thermoplastic and impact-resistant carbon fiber solutions are increasingly specified for EV structural and safety components.

expanded its global footprint with new carbon fiber production facilities in the U.S. and Japan and opened an innovation center to accelerate next-generation composite development for automotive applications. The company's thermoplastic and impact-resistant carbon fiber solutions are increasingly specified for EV structural and safety components. Teijin Limited secured multi-year agreements with OEMs such as Stellantis for recycled carbon fiber composites and launched advanced preforms for hydrogen storage and rapid molding composites used in high-volume production.

secured multi-year agreements with OEMs such as Stellantis for recycled carbon fiber composites and launched advanced preforms for hydrogen storage and rapid molding composites used in high-volume production. Hexcel Corporation inaugurated a dedicated automotive R&D center in Michigan focused on EV-optimized composite materials, and introduced hybrid fabrics combining aramid and carbon fibers for high-performance vehicle applications.

inaugurated a dedicated automotive R&D center in Michigan focused on EV-optimized composite materials, and introduced hybrid fabrics combining aramid and carbon fibers for high-performance vehicle applications. Solvay SA launched fully recyclable thermoplastic composites tailored for EV battery housings to meet fire-safety and sustainability targets. SGL Carbon SE extended supply contracts with European OEMs for EV battery trays and other structural parts.

