Automotive Climate Control Systems Market to Reach $27.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 12.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The automotive climate control system market has expanded as a result of rise in demand of comfort and convenience, stringent environmental regulation, and rise in sale of electric and hybrid vehicle.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Climate Control Systems Market by Technology (Automatic and Manual), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle), and Distribution (OEM and Aftermarket), by Component (Control and Sensor, Compressor, Condensor, HVAC, Evaporator, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the automotive climate control systems market was valued at $8.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $27.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Consumer preferences for comfortable driving experiences, regardless of external weather conditions, drive the demand for advanced climate control systems in vehicles. Increasingly stringent regulations regarding vehicle emissions and energy efficiency drive the adoption of climate control systems that are more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly. Innovations such as dual-zone and multi-zone climate control, advanced air filtration systems, and smart climate control interfaces enhance the appeal and functionality of automotive climate control systems, driving market growth. The rise of electric and hybrid vehicles presents opportunities for innovative climate control solutions that optimize energy usage and extend vehicle range while providing effective heating and cooling.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $8.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $27.3 billion CAGR 12.8 % No. of Pages in Report 485 Segments covered Technology, Vehicle Type, Distribution, Component, and Region Drivers Rise in Demand for Comfort and Convenience Stringent Environmental Regulations Rise in Sales of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Opportunity Rapid Advancement in Technology Restraints High upfront cost Complexity of Integration



Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Scenario

Both Russia and Ukraine are significant players in the global supply chain for automotive components, including control systems. Any disruptions in the production and supply of components from these countries due to the conflict can affect the availability of parts for automotive manufacturers worldwide. This could lead to delays in production and potential shortages, impacting the automotive control system market.

The automatic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the automatic segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global automotive climate control system market revenue. This is attributed to automatic climate control systems offering unparalleled convenience and ease of use for vehicle occupants. Instead of manually adjusting temperature settings, users can set their desired cabin temperature, and the system automatically maintains this temperature by adjusting fan speed, air distribution, and heating/cooling settings as needed. This hands-free operation enhances user experience, especially during long drives or in changing weather conditions. However, the manual segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2032, This is attributed to the fact that the cost of manufacturing and installing manual climate control systems is lower than that of automatic systems. Automakers may choose manual controls to keep overall vehicle prices cheaper in price-sensitive countries or vehicle categories, appealing to purchasers on a tight budget.

The passenger vehicle segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global automotive climate control system market revenue. This was due to passenger comfort and convenience being given the most importance in the design of passenger vehicles, which include automobiles, SUVs, and luxury cars. With the ability to customize comfort settings, maintain ideal cabin temperatures, and reduce driver and passenger fatigue on lengthy trips, automotive climate control systems are essential to improving the entire driving experience. However, the electric vehicle segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2032. This was attributed to electric vehicles being inherently more energy-efficient than traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. This efficiency extends to climate control systems, where electric vehicles require less energy to heat or cool the cabin as compared to their fossil fuel counterparts. As a result, climate control systems in EVs can operate more efficiently, contributing to extended battery range and improved overall efficiency.

The aftermarket segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of distribution, the aftermarket segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global automotive climate control system market revenue. This was due to vehicles' age and their original climate control systems may become less efficient or malfunction, leading to a need for replacement. The aftermarket segment benefits from this demand for replacement parts as vehicle owners seek to restore or upgrade their climate control systems to maintain comfort and functionality. However, the OEM segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.3% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to OEMs integrating climate control systems directly into new vehicles during the manufacturing process. As the automotive industry experiences growth in new vehicle sales, the OEM segment naturally benefits from the inclusion of climate control systems in these vehicles. This direct integration ensures that OEMs capture a significant portion of the market share for climate control systems.

The compressor segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of component, the compressor segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global automotive climate control system market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This was due to the compressor being a critical component of automotive air conditioning systems, responsible for compressing and circulating refrigerant throughout the system. It plays a central role in cooling the air inside the vehicle cabin during hot weather, making it an indispensable part of climate control systems. However, the condenser segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.3% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to condensers playing a crucial role in the refrigeration cycle of automotive air conditioning systems. They are responsible for cooling and condensing the high-pressure, high-temperature refrigerant vapor into a liquid state, which is then circulated back to the evaporator to absorb heat from the vehicle cabin. This essential functionality ensures that condensers are integral components of all automotive air conditioning systems.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global automotive climate control system market revenue. This is attributed to the automotive manufacturing industry in North America being strong, with top automakers creating a wide variety of cars with cutting-edge temperature control systems. The widespread adoption and integration of temperature control systems across vehicle models is facilitated by the presence of significant automotive OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and component suppliers. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.9% from 2023 to 2032. This growth is attributed to China, Japan, India, and South Korea being among the largest automobile markets in the world, and all located in the Asia-Pacific region. The demand for advanced temperature control systems in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles (EVs) has increased due to the automotive industries' explosive rise in these nations.

Leading Market Players: -

DENSO CORPORATION

Hanon Systems

Hitachi Astemo Indiana, Inc.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

MAHLE GmbH

Marelli Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

OMEGA Environmental Technologies

Sanden Corporation

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive climate control system market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

