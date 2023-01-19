Automotive Catalyst Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 18.78 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 4.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Automotive Catalyst Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Automotive Catalyst Market" By Vehicle-Type (Light-Duty Vehicles, Heavy-Duty Vehicles), By Type (Platinum, Palladium), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Automotive Catalyst Market size was valued at USD 12.31 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 18.78 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Automotive Catalyst Market Overview

Automotive catalysts are commonly used in automobile exhaust systems to flush out dangerous toxic gases produced by engines such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and hydrocarbons. The catalyst is defined as a material that is used to convert exhaust gases into less harmful gases. It also helps to control noise, improve engine performance, and reduce fuel consumption.

The global population rising per capita GDP and disposable income has resulted in an increase in the number of vehicles in use. Increased transportation and logistics projects have increased the number of commercial vehicles on the road. This rapid increase in automobile sales and miles driven has resulted in an increase in the demand for a catalyst from both the OEM and aftermarket segments, thereby stimulating the global Automotive Catalyst Market.

Furthermore, the implementation of stringent regulations, particularly in North America and Europe, as well as the implementation of new rules and regulations governing vehicle emissions in Asia Pacific's emerging nations, are some of the factors expected to drive the Automotive Catalyst Market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The "Global Automotive Catalyst Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are CDTi Advanced Materials, Johnson Matthey, Umicore, BASF, Cataler, Cummins, Johnson Matthey, Heraeus, INTERKAT, Tenneco, and IBIDEN.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Automotive Catalyst Market into Vehicle-Type, Type, and Geography.

Automotive Catalyst Market, by Vehicle-Type

Light-Duty Vehicles



Heavy-Duty Vehicles



Passenger Cars

Automotive Catalyst Market, by Type

Platinum



Palladium



Rhodium

Automotive Catalyst Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

