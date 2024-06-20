Automotive Camera Market worth USD 16.0 Billion by 2030| MarketsandMarkets

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=125124333

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Camera Market"

399 - Tables

90 - Figures

420 - Pages

Automotive Camera Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 USD 8.3 Billion Estimated Value by 2030 USD 16.0 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% Market Size Available for 2019–2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, ICE Application, Vehicle Type, View Type, EV Type, EV Application, Level of Autonomy Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing push for autonomous vehicles Key Market Drivers Increasing consumer demand for ADAS in vehicles

The passenger car segment is anticipated to show the largest growth in the global automotive camera market.

The passenger car segment of the automotive camera market is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for ADAS is a crucial factor behind the increasing use of cameras in passenger cars. ADAS technologies, such as lane departure warnings and forward collision alerts, depend on cameras to identify and react to potential dangers. Additionally, global governmental regulations are moving toward making ADAS mandatory in passenger cars. For example, the EU has expanded its requirements to include features like the Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) and the Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system. These features have been mandated in EU countries from July 2022. Such regulatory measures are likely to further stimulate the market for automotive cameras in passenger cars.

Thermal segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing technology in the global automotive camera market.

Thermal cameras in cars work by detecting heat emitted by objects, allowing them to capture images even in complete darkness. These cameras are essential for ADAS, including night vision systems and pedestrian detection. In night vision systems, thermal cameras enhance driving safety by detecting the heat signatures of objects, such as pedestrians or animals, and providing visual alerts to the driver. This significantly reduces the risk of accidents in low-visibility conditions like darkness, fog, rain, or snow. Thermal cameras are also used in pedestrian detection systems, where they identify the heat emitted by people, helping prevent collisions by alerting the driver to their presence. This technology is particularly useful in urban environments or areas with heavy foot traffic.

The primary difference between thermal and infrared cameras lies in the type of infrared light they use. Thermal imaging systems utilize mid or long-wavelength infrared light, whereas infrared systems use short-wavelength infrared light. Thermal imagers are passive devices that detect variations in heat but cannot sense reflected light. Because they operate in a longer infrared wavelength spectrum than active infrared systems, they remain unaffected by incoming headlights, fog, haze, and dust. This capability allows thermal cameras to detect temperature changes, making them ideal for identifying heat signatures from objects or people in complete darkness. While both thermal and infrared cameras detect heat, thermal cameras are particularly advantageous for their ability to function under a wider range of conditions.

Germany to lead the automotive camera market in Europe.

Germany is expected to be the largest market for automotive cameras in the European region during the forecast period. The German automotive camera market is expected to grow due to the increasing safety awareness and government regulations mandating advanced systems in vehicles. Major German OEMs like Volkswagen and Daimler have already integrated advanced features to enhance the driving experience, offering most ADAS features as standard in their premium vehicles. Since July 2022, the country has mandated the use of ADAS features such as automotive emergency braking, driver monitoring, and lane departure warning systems. The presence of key manufacturers such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), and Continental AG (Germany) significantly contributes to this growth. Recent developments, such as camera heads enabling ADAS functionality (including 3-to-8-megapixel versions scalable up to 12 megapixels) released by Robert Bosch GmbH in September 2023, highlight the advancements and increasing demand in the market.

Automotive Camera Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing consumer demand for ADAS in vehicles

Restraints:

Impact of adverse weather conditions

Opportunities:

Growing push for autonomous vehicles

Challenge:

Low adoption and high cost of newer technologies

Key Market Players Automotive Camera Industry:

Prominent players in the Automotive Camera Market include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Valeo (France), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), and Denso Corporation (Japan), and Ficosa International SA (Spain), among others.

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Respondent Type: OEMs – 32%, Tier 1 –37% and Others – 28%,

OEMs – 32%, Tier 1 –37% and Others – 28%, By Designation: CXO's – 33%, Managers – 52%, and Executives – 15%

CXO's – 33%, Managers – 52%, and Executives – 15% By Region: North America – 26%, Asia Pacific – 35%, Europe – 30%, and Rest of the World – 9%

Automotive Camera Industry Recent Developments:

In March 2024 , ZF Friedrichshafen AG ( Germany ) acquired a 6% stake in the South Korean software company StradVision, an artificial intelligence-based vision processing technology for autonomous vehicles and ADAS. The acquisition extends ZF's autonomous driving perception and sensor fusion capabilities.

, ZF Friedrichshafen AG ( ) acquired a 6% stake in the South Korean software company StradVision, an artificial intelligence-based vision processing technology for autonomous vehicles and ADAS. The acquisition extends ZF's autonomous driving perception and sensor fusion capabilities. In January 2024 , Valeo ( France ) collaborated with Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, to bring thermal imaging technology to the automotive industry to enhance the safety of road users.

, Valeo ( ) collaborated with Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, to bring thermal imaging technology to the automotive industry to enhance the safety of road users. In January 2024 , Continental AG ( Germany ) unveiled Face Authentication Display, a two-stage access control system based on biometric user recognition, which uses special camera systems mounted externally on the vehicle's B-pillar and behind the driver display console. With biometric face authentication, the vehicle unlocks and starts upon detecting a registered user while enabling driver monitoring for enhanced safety.

