Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market to Expand at CAGR of 17.5% During Forecast Period, States TMR Report

- Increasing popularity of autonomous vehicles globally is estimated to create revenue-generation opportunities in the automotive camera cleaning system market

- Rise in understanding on vehicle safety among population from many nations from Europe is resulting in increased revenue gains for automotive camera cleaning system producers in the region

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global automotive camera cleaning system market is estimated to gain the valuation of US$ 1.6 Bn by 2031. This growth can be ascribed to several factors such as rise in the demand for comfort and safety in vehicles.

The demand for automotive camera cleaning systems is being observed more in nations where temperatures are low, as possibilities of deposition of mud and snow on camera lenses are high in these regions, states the TMR report on the global automotive camera cleaning system market.

Several automotive camera cleaning system producers are increasing R&D projects in order to incorporate advanced features in their products. This factor is fueling the expansion of the automotive camera cleaning system market.

Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market: Key Findings

With rise in focus of automakers on driver safety, many vehicle producers are incorporating advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in their products, specifically in passenger vehicles. The demand for camera cleaning solutions is being increased across the globe, as they help in preventing injury to passengers and pedestrians. This factor is expected to create notable business prospects in the global automotive camera cleaning system market during the forecast period, notes a study by TMR.

While the popularity of autonomous vehicles is increasing across the globe, such vehicles are dealing with several problems such as identification of surroundings, obstacles recognition, and act securely based on these understandings. Moreover, one more challenge in these vehicles is maintaining cleanliness of sensors in these vehicles. At present, there are several camera cleaning systems available in the market; majority of them is used for parking-aid cameras, including the rear-view camera. Such cleaning systems are gaining traction, owing to their cost-effective and durable nature. Moreover, these cleaning systems require less fluid in comparison to headlamp cleaning system. On the back of these advantages, the demand for automotive camera cleaning systems is increasing, which, in turn, is bolstering the global automotive camera cleaning system market.

Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the focus of automakers on decreasing the risk of miss-events while driving vehicles is projected to lead to ample opportunities in the automotive camera cleaning system market during the forecast period

Government authorities of many nations globally are implementing stringent regulations in order to improve the vehicle safety. This factor is fueling the demand for automotive camera cleaning systems around the world.

Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market: Regional Analysis

The automotive camera cleaning system market in Europe is expected to experience promising growth prospects during the forecast period, owing to factors such as surge in understanding about security and safety among the regional population. Moreover, expanding demand for cameras in order to achieve vehicle safety in varied applications, including parking camera systems and 360 camera systems is creating prominent business opportunities in the Europe automotive camera cleaning system market.

is expected to experience promising growth prospects during the forecast period, owing to factors such as surge in understanding about security and safety among the regional population. Moreover, expanding demand for cameras in order to achieve vehicle safety in varied applications, including parking camera systems and 360 camera systems is creating prominent business opportunities in the automotive camera cleaning system market. The Asia Pacific automotive camera cleaning system market is projected to gain lucrative prospects in the upcoming years, on the back of the booming automotive industry in the region and the presence of many automotive camera cleaning system manufacturers in this region

Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Ficosa Internacional SA

dlhBOWLES

MAGNA ELECTRONICS INC.

KAUTEX TEXTRON GMBH & CO. KG

Panasonic Corp.

MS FOSTER & ASSOCIATES, INC.

Shenzhen Mingshang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Seeva Technologies

Waymo

Valeo SA

Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market Segmentation

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Hatch Back



Sedan



Utility Vehicles

Commercial Vehicle

Application

Parking Camera

Front Camera

Interjection Camera

Night Vision Camera

Mirror Camera

CMS Camera

Nozzle Type

Fixed Nozzle

Telescoping Nozzle

Nano Nozzle

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

