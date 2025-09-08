Automotive Bearing Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 38.31 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 6.12% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The global Automotive Bearing Market is witnessing strong demand, fueled by the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), advancements in lightweight materials, and increasing focus on fuel efficiency. However, challenges such as fluctuating raw material costs, supply chain disruptions, and counterfeit products restrain market growth, creating a dynamic landscape for OEMs and suppliers.

LEWES, Del., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Automotive Bearing Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 24.88 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 38.31 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The Automotive Bearing Market is expanding steadily as vehicle electrification and advanced mobility solutions gain traction. Bearings play a crucial role in efficiency, safety, and durability, making them indispensable in both ICE and EV segments. Emerging markets and aftermarket growth further strengthen opportunities.

For a detailed analysis of industry trends and growth drivers, explore the full Automotive Bearing Market.

Browse in-depth TOC

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Automotive Bearing Market Overview

Market Driver

1. Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs):

The rapid growth of electric vehicles is transforming the automotive bearing market. Bearings are critical components in EV drivetrains, motors, and wheel assemblies, requiring high durability and low friction to enhance efficiency.

EVs operate under higher torque conditions, creating demand for advanced bearing solutions.

Government incentives and sustainability goals are accelerating EV adoption globally.

OEMs are investing heavily in precision-engineered, lightweight bearings to meet EV-specific needs.

This shift is not only driving OEM production volumes but also reshaping aftermarket opportunities as EV owners require specialized replacement parts.

2. Increasing Demand for Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Vehicles:

The automotive industry is under constant pressure to reduce emissions and improve fuel economy. Bearings play a pivotal role in supporting this transition.

Lightweight vehicles require components that minimize energy loss and optimize performance.

Advanced materials such as ceramics and polymers are being increasingly used in bearings.

These innovations help reduce friction, extend product life, and improve overall efficiency.

Automakers are integrating such solutions to comply with global emission regulations, fueling market demand.

3. Expansion of Automotive Aftermarket Services:

With rising vehicle ownership and longer vehicle lifespans, the aftermarket segment for bearings is becoming a strong revenue contributor.

Bearings are wear-prone parts that require periodic replacement.

Expanding aftermarket distribution channels and e-commerce platforms are improving accessibility.

Fleet operators and individual vehicle owners are prioritizing preventive maintenance, driving aftermarket sales.

Emerging economies with growing middle-class populations are witnessing increased vehicle usage, further fueling aftermarket demand.

Market Restraints

1. Volatility in Raw Material Prices:

Raw material price fluctuations pose a major challenge for automotive bearing manufacturers.

Bearings are largely made of steel and specialty alloys, which are prone to price volatility.

Factors such as global demand imbalances, energy costs, and geopolitical tensions impact availability.

Rising input costs squeeze manufacturer margins, especially for smaller market players.

This price instability makes long-term planning difficult and creates uncertainty across supply chains.

2. Growing Prevalence of Counterfeit Products:

Counterfeit bearings present a serious threat to both safety and market credibility.

Low-quality fake products infiltrate supply chains, especially in developing regions.

These products compromise vehicle performance, efficiency, and safety.

OEMs and established brands face reputation risks due to counterfeit issues.

Lack of strict regulatory enforcement in certain markets enables the circulation of substandard bearings.

3. Supply Chain Disruptions and Global Trade Barriers:

The global nature of automotive manufacturing leaves the bearing market vulnerable to disruptions.

Events like the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical conflicts disrupt logistics and production.

Delays in raw material sourcing lead to longer lead times for OEMs.

Trade restrictions and tariffs add further challenges to cross-border operations.

These disruptions increase operational costs and reduce the timely availability of critical bearing components.

Download a free sample to access exclusive insights, data charts, and forecasts from the Automotive Bearing Market Sample Report.

Geographical Dominance: Asia-Pacific dominates the Automotive Bearing Market, driven by the strong presence of automotive manufacturing hubs in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Rising vehicle production, increasing EV adoption, and expanding aftermarket services further strengthen the region's leadership. Favorable government policies, cost-effective labor, and advanced supply chains make Asia-Pacific the fastest-growing and largest market. North America and Europe also contribute significantly, with demand fueled by technological innovation and stringent emission standards.

Key Players

The "Global Automotive Bearing Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are JTEKT Corporation, SKF, Schaeffler AG, NSK Ltd, NTN Corporation, TIMKEN, Nippon Thompson, RBC Bearings Incorporated, Iljin Co., Ltd., and CW Bearing.

Automotive Bearing Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Type, Application, Vehicle Type, and Geography.

Automotive Bearing Market, by Type Ball Bearings Roller Bearings Plain Bearings Others

Automotive Bearing Market, by Application Engine Transmission Wheel Hub Others

Automotive Bearing Market, by Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Bearing Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Strategic Insight:

The Automotive Bearing Market is evolving rapidly, driven by EV adoption, lightweight material innovation, and a growing aftermarket, while challenges such as raw material volatility, counterfeit risks, and supply chain disruptions create barriers. Asia-Pacific's dominance, supported by high vehicle production and cost advantages, makes it a prime growth region, while North America and Europe focus on advanced technologies and regulatory compliance. For market entry strategies, companies should prioritize regional customization, invest in R&D for energy-efficient solutions, and strengthen distribution networks to capture both OEM and aftermarket opportunities in this competitive, innovation-driven market.

To gain complete access with corporate or enterprise licensing, visit the Automotive Bearing Market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Forecast : In-depth analysis of current value and future projections

: In-depth analysis of current value and future projections Segment Analysis : Breaks down the market by Type, Application, and Vehicle Type for focused strategy development.

: Breaks down the market by Type, Application, and Vehicle Type for focused strategy development. Regional Insights : Comprehensive coverage of North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and more

: Comprehensive coverage of , , , and more Competitive Landscape : Profiles key players, their strategic initiatives, and innovation-driven growth approaches.

: Profiles key players, their strategic initiatives, and innovation-driven growth approaches. Growth Drivers & Challenges : Analyzes the forces accelerating growth and the restraints hindering large-scale adoption.

: Analyzes the forces accelerating growth and the restraints hindering large-scale adoption. Challenges and Risk Assessment: Evaluates ethical debates, off-target effects, and regulatory complexities.

Why This Report Matters:

This report offers actionable insights into how the Automotive Bearing Market is evolving with EV adoption, fuel-efficiency demands, and global supply chain changes. It empowers decision-makers with data-driven intelligence to identify growth opportunities, mitigate risks, and stay ahead in a competitive landscape.

Who You Should Read This Report:

Automotive OEMs & Tier 1 suppliers

Bearing manufacturers & component suppliers

Industrialists & investors exploring mobility trends

Market research professionals & B2B strategists

Supply chain, procurement, and product development leaders

Browse Related Reports:

North America Automotive Bearing Market Size By Product Type (Ball Bearings, Roller Bearings, Plain Bearings), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles (EVs), Two-Wheelers), By Application (Engine Bearings, Transmission Bearings, Wheel Bearings, Steering Bearings), By Distribution Channel (OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Semiconductor Bearing Market Size By Material Type (Ceramic Bearings, Metal Bearings, Composite Bearings), By Application (Robotics, Automation Equipment, Consumer Electronics), By End-User (Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Machinery), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Automotive Hub Bearing Market Size By Product (Ball, Roller), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Cars, Low Commercial Vehicles), By Application (Wheel Hub, Drivetrain), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Ball Bearing Market Size By Type (Deep Groove Ball Bearings, Angular Contact Ball Bearings), By Application (Automotive, Industrial Machinery), By Distribution Channel (E.M, Retail Distribution), By Geography, And Forecast

7 Best Plain Bearings lowering frictional losses and allowing multi-directional movements

Visualize Automotive Bearing Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Follow Us On: LinkedIn | Twitter | Threads | Instagram | Facebook

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg