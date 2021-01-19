Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window Systems Market Growing on Back of Heightened Passenger Safety Concerns: Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, deaths and injuries among children left unattended in motor vehicles have become highly frequent. Most casualties are those of children aged below six years. Injuries in stationary vehicles have received scant attention as compared to motor vehicle crashes. These deaths largely occur due to accidental asphyxiation as a result of the closing of windows. Realizing this, automotive manufacturers have been concentrating on equipping standard passenger vehicles with highly advanced anti-pinch power window systems capable of detecting any obstruction and taking the required corrective action.

As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the global automotive anti-pinch power window systems market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window Systems Market Study

High preference remains for automatic anti-pinch power window systems, attributed to their swift obstacle detection rate.

The passenger vehicles segment will register substantial growth in the automotive anti-pinch power window systems market, in the wake of rising private vehicle ownership.

Opportunities abound for manufacturers in aftermarket sales channels, with consumers relying on constant maintenance.

COVID-19 to usher in short-term contraction until 2021, attributed to supply chain disruptions experienced in the initial months of the pandemic.

North America to retain market lucrativeness, closely trailed by Asia Pacific through 2030.

"Despite the global recession induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, growth of the market is being sustained by heightening sales of anti-pinch window system hardware via online sales channels," remarks a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Emerging Economies to Generate Fertile Ground for Growth

Emerging economies, especially India and China, are expected to be hot beds for future investments in the automotive anti-pinch power window systems market. Growth is largely underpinned by a flourishing automotive industry across both Asian giants. As living standards improve, expenditure on private vehicle ownership is inclining to a large extent.

While Maruti Suzuki India Limited remains the market hegemon, recording over 50% market share until 2019, luxury car sales have boomed as well. Mercedes Benz dominated the Indian luxury car space until 2019, reaching over 3,000 unit sales by Q4. BMW and Audi were not far behind. Such promising sales figures are generating green spaces for the sales of safety enhancement features, including automotive anti-pinch power window systems. Similarly, China witnessed prolific increase in luxury car sales, with Volkswagen topping 6 million units, followed by Mercedes Benz (2.3 million) and BMW (2.1 million).

In addition, the pandemic crisis has compelled consumers to increase ownership of private vehicles to ensure safe travel, leading to an expansion of opportunities for prominent manufacturers in the global automotive anti-pinch power window systems market in the future.

Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The global automotive anti-pinch power window systems market is peppered by the presence of numerous manufactures. These include, but are not limited to, Atmel Corporation, Aptiv PLC, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Antolin, and Delphi Automotive, among others.

The aforementioned players deploy a range of expansion strategies so as to cement their market presence. These strategies include strategic collaborations, new product launches, acquisitions, and technological breakthroughs.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global automotive anti-pinch power window systems market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the automotive anti-pinch power window systems market based on product type (automatic and manual), vehicle (passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles), and sales channel (OEMs and aftermarket), across five major regions.

