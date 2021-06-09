Automotive and Off-Road Vehicle Hoses Sales Increasing in Response to Rising Passenger Cars Sales: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sales of automotive and off-road vehicle hoses are slated to increase at 5.4% over the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. The demand for passenger cars and electric vehicle have improved the adoption of brake and coolant hoses. In a study on the automotive and off-road vehicle hoses market, Fact MR identifies this as the chief growth driver.

With rising sales of electric vehicles across China and India, demand for various type of hoses and fluid transfer system is increasing. Due to the surge in the adoption of passenger cars, manufacturers have increased the production of coolant and fuel hoses, bolstering the growth.

Demand for sustainable yet high quality hoses that functions smoothly even in adverse condition within the passenger cars have widened the growth opportunities for market players.

To provide high resilience against temperature, manufacturers are using rubber, silicone and fluoropolymers in the manufacturing of these hoses. As per Fact.MR's analysis, rubber hoses held over 47% of market share in 2020.

Increasing number of on-road vehicles and expansion of automotive industry in countries such as China, India, the U.S. and Germany are driving the demand for automotive and off-road vehicle hoses.

Fact.MR forecasts the demand for automotive and off-road vehicle hoses to rise with the increase in sales of passenger cars, which accounts for nearly 50% of market share.

"Consumer preference for rubber hoses with reinforced materials within passenger cars and electric vehicles is, creating lucrative opportunities for the market players," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

In terms of material, rubber automotive and off-road vehicle hoses accounts for over 50% of market share through 2031

Hydraulic hoses and clutch hoses, collectively, will witness high demand, registering over 30% of market sales

Passenger cars segment is poised to exhibit highest growth, accounting for nearly 50% of market share

Expansion of automotive industry in the U.S. will spur the sales of automotive and off-road vehicle hoses at close to 5% CAGR by 2031

China's automotive and off-road vehicle hoses market is poised to expand at over 5.6% CAGR throughout the forecast period

automotive and off-road vehicle hoses market is poised to expand at over 5.6% CAGR throughout the forecast period Increasing demand for two and three wheelers across India will improve the adoption of automotive and off-road vehicle hoses, spurring sales

will improve the adoption of automotive and off-road vehicle hoses, spurring sales In terms of sales channel, original equipment manufacturers will hold a major chunk of market share of around 65%

Automotive and off-road vehicle hoses market in India is poised to expand at around 6% CAGR through 2031

Competitive Landscape

Competition within automotive and off-road vehicle hoses market is likely to soar in the upcoming decade. In response to the increasing competition, key manufacturers are introducing new product launches and innovations.

Incorporation of advanced technologies and development of innovative hoses structure are the key strategies adopted by key players to maintain their position in the industry.

In February 2020, Gates, a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, announced the launch of MXG 4K hydraulic hose across India. This next generation premium hydraulics provides flexibility to OEMs and automotive replacement markets and helps comply with environmental regulations.

Key players such as Teklas and Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd are expanding their growth strategies through product innovations and expansion of product portfolios.

For instance, Sumitomo Riko co. Limited manufactures rubber fuel hoses, air conditioning hoses and oil hoses by using heat resistant and light-weight material for these hoses, adhering to the government environmental regulations.

Prominent automotive and off-road vehicle hoses manufacturers listed in Fact.MR's report are listed below:

Continental AG

Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd

Hitachi Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd

Hutchinson S.A

Gates Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

TI Fluid Systems

Nichirin Co. Ltd

Codan Rubber A/S

More Valuable Insights on Automotive and Off-road Vehicle Hoses Market

Fact.MR, in its latest report, offers a detailed segmentation, on the global automotive and off-road vehicle hoses market. The study divulges essential insights on the major trends and opportunities of global automotive and off-road vehicle hoses market. To gain a better perspective on the market potential and scope, the market is classified on the basis of:

Product Type

Automotive and Off-Road Vehicle Break Hoses

Automotive and Off-Road Vehicle Fuel Hoses

Automotive and Off-Road Vehicle Coolant Hoses

Automotive and Off-Road Vehicle Air Conditioning Hoses

Automotive and Off-Road Vehicle Steering Hoses

Other Types

Material

Rubber Automotive and Off-Road Vehicle Hoses

Silicone Automotive and Off-Road Vehicle Hoses

Fluoropolymer Automotive and Off-Road Vehicle Hoses

Other Material Types

Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Two Wheelers

Three Wheelers

Constriction & Mining Equipment

Tractors

Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Region

North America (U.S., Canada and Rest of North America )

(U.S., and Rest of ) Europe (U.K., Germany , France , and Rest of Europe )

(U.K., , , and Rest of ) Asia ( India , China , and Rest of Asia )

( , , and Rest of ) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa , and Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will be the future outlook for the global automotive and off-road vehicle hoses market?

Which region is the most lucrative for the global automotive and off-road vehicle hoses market?

How will changing trends impact the strategies of market players?

What are the major growth drivers that are expected to affect the market during the forecast period?

What are the key challenges faced by automotive and off-road vehicle hoses manufacturers?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on automotive and off-road vehicle hoses market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain

Off-Road Vehicles Market - At battles, off-road trucks are also used to convey large loaded weaponry. Off-road utility vehicles are used in agricultural operations such as crop charting and scouting, rock picking, irrigation, and so on. As a result, off-road vehicles efficiently conduct farm activities, minimizing the personnel expenses associated with these operations.

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market - Towing is the most common service type in the vehicle roadside assistance industry right now. Following a breakdown or other damage that renders the car immobile, a tow truck is dispatched to pull the car. Because this type of service is required by a wide range of vehicles, from light passenger vehicles to big commercial vehicles, demand in this segment is expected to drive market expansion.

Automotive Hoses Market - Automobile sector in industrialized countries is recovering, the rapid expansion of the automotive parts sector in emerging economies has been driving the automotive hoses market. Because turbochargers are one of the most common uses for automotive hoses, a significant increase in turbocharger production and sales is predicted to support future growth in the automotive hoses market.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR