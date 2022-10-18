AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA EXPANDS MIDDLE EAST PRESENCE: NINE MOTORS APPOINTED NEW RETAIL PARTNER IN SAUDI ARABIA

Luxury Italian carmaker Automobili Pininfarina expands its global retailer network to Saudi Arabia , with Nine Motors appointed as its exclusive retail partner in the Kingdom

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and CAMBIANO, Italy, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Italian carmaker, Automobili Pininfarina has appointed Nine Motors as its official retail partner in Saudi Arabia, further expanding its presence in the GCC. A subsidiary of The Leading Holding Co. (TLHC), Nine Motors will be responsible for the sales and service of Automobili Pininfarina's award-winning Battista. The pure-electric hyper GT is making its first visit to the region in November for clients to experience first-hand.

Carlos Parrott (Business Development Director, Nine Motors), Per Svantesson (CEO, Automobili Pininfarina), Dave Amantea (Chief Design Officer, Automobili Pininfarina), Sabah Al Kraidees (CEO, Nine Motors) (L-R) Verde Paradiso Battista Verde Paradiso Battista interior

Saudi Arabia is one of the most important markets in Automobili Pininfarina's retailer network strategy and is a country fast adopting a sustainable future thanks to its Vision 2030 strategy implemented by the Kingdom's leadership. With the appointment of Nine Motors, Automobili Pininfarina is setting the foundations for further appointments in the region, where dedicated brand representatives will provide exceptional personal service and attention to detail for the Italian marque's discerning clientele.

Per Svantesson, Chief Executive Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: "The expansion of our retail partner network in Saudi Arabia is a significant milestone for the Automobili Pininfarina brand. Battista sets a new benchmark for the desirability and performance offered by an electric car and, with our new partner location in Saudi Arabia, we have established an important brand presence between the GCC and the Kingdom for pioneering EV clients in the region.

"I am excited to provide the opportunity to experience the future of pure Italian luxury in the shape of the world's most exciting new electric car. With deliveries of the incredible Battista hyper GT worldwide now underway, we are ready to bring the joy of owning Battista to new clients in the Middle East."

Sabah Bin Abdullah Al Kraidees, CEO of Nine Motors said, "We are delighted to take on this role as the official retail partner of Automobili Pininfarina in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom is forging ahead towards a more sustainable future, guided by our Vision 2030 strategy. So, the arrival of the Battista comes at a significant time in the country's history. With almost two decades of automotive experience in the Kingdom, we are looking forward in turn to making history with the luxury Italian automaker and are confident we can create a successful future for the brand in Saudi Arabia. We are excited to welcome our customers to see the Battista up close and personal at our Mega 3S Customer Experience Centre in Riyadh and Jeddah imminently."

Automobili Pininfarina now has two retail partners across the GCC, as it builds upon a highly successful previous year for the brand. In summer 2021, the ultra-exclusive Battista Anniversario made its physical world premiere during the famous Monterey Car Week. All five examples of the pinnacle model in the Battista portfolio were sold during the event, underscoring a successful programme of events for the company. Following this year's event, the first cars crafted for clients in North America were delivered to their new owners, marking another significant milestone.

Each pure-electric Battista hyper GT – the most powerful Italian car ever made – is crafted over more than 1,250 hours per piece in Cambiano, northern Italy. Producing 1,900 PS and 2,340 Nm of torque, no more than 150 examples of the Battista will be commissioned and handcrafted for customers worldwide. With a total of 128 million interior combinations alone, the new hyper GT promises new levels of bespoke tailoring, and Nine Motors will assist clients as they personalise the Battista to suit their individual taste.

Battista clients are not only supported by Automobili Pininfarina's growing global retailer network, but also by the pure-electric hyper GT's advanced connected infotainment systems, which includes Over-The-Air software updates anywhere in the world. In addition, Automobili Pininfarina's very own 'flying doctor' is on-hand worldwide to provide in-person technical support and knowledge – should it be required – delivering the personal service and effortless luxury, clients expect.

The Battista will be the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it will deliver a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista will combine extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. The Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the Battista Atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered, and produced by hand in Italy, the Battista hyper GT and all future models will be sold in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most desired, sustainable luxury car brand in the world. The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment.

