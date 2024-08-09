Automobile Antenna Market to Reach $14.2 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global automobile antenna market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as rise in demand for connectivity, rise in adoption of autonomous and electric vehicles, and technological advancement.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automobile Antenna Market by Antenna Type (On-glass Antenna, Shark Fin Antenna, Monopole Antenna, and Others), Location (Front Windshield, Backlit, Sidelit, Sunroof, Roof Module, and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, and Commercial Vehicles) and Sales Channel (OEM, and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the automobile antenna market was valued at $9.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $14.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The rising consumer preference for vehicles equipped with advanced connectivity features, such as infotainment systems, GPS navigation, and real-time traffic updates, is a significant driver. As more vehicles become connected, the need for robust and efficient automotive antennas grows. The development and adoption of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles require sophisticated antenna systems for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. This includes vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) , vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) , and vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) communication, which are critical for the safe and efficient operation of autonomous vehicles. The rollout of 5G networks worldwide enhances vehicle connectivity by providing faster data transmission, lower latency, and greater reliability. Automotive antennas compatible with 5G technology are crucial for supporting the high-speed communication needs of modern vehicles.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $9.4 billion Market Size in 2033 $14.2 billion CAGR 4.5 % No. of Pages in Report 488 Segments Covered Antenna Type, Location, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Antenna Technology and Region. Drivers Rise in Demand for Connectivity Rise in adoption of autonomous and electric vehicles Technological Advancement Opportunities Widescale Technological Advances in the Automotive Antenna Market Restraint Lack of Infrastructure for smart automotive antennas Cost Constraint

Segment Highlights

By Antenna Type

The on-glass antennas segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

The on-glass antennas segment is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the automobile antenna market due to large on-glass antennas integrated into the vehicle's glass surfaces, such as windshields or rear windows, making them nearly invisible. This integration preserves the sleek, modern design of vehicles, which is highly valued by both manufacturers and consumers. The unobtrusive nature of on-glass antennas contributes to a cleaner and more streamlined vehicle appearance.

By Location

The front windshield segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

The front windshield segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the automobile antenna market due to front windshield offering a prime location for antennas to receive and transmit signals without significant obstruction. Its elevated and central position on the vehicle provides a clear line of sight for signals from satellites, radio towers, and other communication sources, enhancing overall signal quality and reliability.

By Vehicle Type

The passenger vehicle segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

The passenger vehicles segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the automobile antenna market due to passenger vehicles constituting the largest portion of global automobile production and sales. The sheer volume of passenger vehicles being manufactured and sold increases the demand for automotive antennas, thus driving market growth.

By Sales Channel

The aftermarket segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.

The aftermarket segment is anticipated to be dominant in the automobile antenna market due to many vehicle owners seeking to upgrade their existing antennas to improve performance, such as enhancing reception for newer technologies such as 5G or adding capabilities for satellite radio and GPS. The aftermarket provides a wide range of advanced antenna options that cater to these needs.

By Antenna Technology

The broadcasting antennas segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.

The broadcasting antennas segment is anticipated to dominate in the automobile antenna market due to broadcasting antennas, particularly those for AM/FM radio, being standard in virtually all vehicles. This universal application ensures a consistently high demand across the global automotive market. Despite the rise of digital streaming services, traditional radio remains popular among consumers for its accessibility, variety of content, and free usage. This continued demand sustains the need for high-quality broadcasting antennas in vehicles.

By Region

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the automobile antenna market by 2032 owing to a robust automotive industry, high consumer demand for connected vehicles, and a strong presence of leading antenna manufacturers and technology innovators.

Key Players:

Laird Connectivity

Harada Industry Co., Ltd.

Kathrein SE

TE Connectivity

Hirschmann Car Communication

Yokowo Co., Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

Fiamm

Schaffner Holding AG

Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automobile antenna market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In December 2021 , Molex acquired the core technology portfolio and IP rights of Keyssa Inc. to cater to the rise in demand for high-speed, broad-to-broad contactless connectivity.

, Molex acquired the core technology portfolio and IP rights of Keyssa Inc. to cater to the rise in demand for high-speed, broad-to-broad contactless connectivity. In September 2021 , Ace Technologies Corp. announced a fully automated production line for shark fin antennas at its Nom Dong Campus in South Korea

, Ace Technologies Corp. announced a fully automated production line for shark fin antennas at its Nom Dong Campus in In September 2021 , TE connectivity signed a definitive agreement to acquire the antenna business of laird connectivity

, TE connectivity signed a definitive agreement to acquire the antenna business of laird connectivity In March 2021 , Kathrein Solutions introduced a new item, the RRU 1400 reader, which was added to the IoT line-up of the business. The RRU 1400 makes it simple to employ IoT applications that require great performance and reliability.

, Kathrein Solutions introduced a new item, the RRU 1400 reader, which was added to the IoT line-up of the business. The RRU 1400 makes it simple to employ IoT applications that require great performance and reliability. In March 2023 , USI's planned acquisition to enhance automotive antenna capability signified a strategic move to strengthen its position in the automotive electronics market. By acquiring a company specializing in automotive antennas or relevant technology, USI aims to expand its product portfolio and technological capabilities in this sector.

