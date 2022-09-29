Automation Consultants partners with JFrog to deliver DevOps and Security solutions in the UK and EMEA

Agreement Will Enable Automation Consultants to Further Customers' Digital Transformation Goals and Better Secure Their Software Supply Chains

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Consultants today announced a new partnership with JFrog Ltd . ("JFrog") (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform , to help customers across EMEA accelerate and secure their software development processes using JFrog's suite of DevOps products.

This partnership arrives as DevOps adoption across Europe continues to grow rapidly. More and more organizations in the region recognize the need to accelerate software delivery timelines while also maintaining a high level of security and compliance. With JFrog and Automation Consultants, organizations with significant software development activities will benefit from both cost savings and increased productivity.

"Organizations are more dependent than ever on releasing software rapidly and securely, which includes regular security and functionality updates" said Francis Miers, CEO at Automation Consultants. "JFrog's DevOps Platform makes it possible to release software more frequently and with less risk. Together, JFrog and Automation Consultants help customers to bring high quality software to market more quickly, with consequent benefits to their competitiveness and their business generally"

Automation Consultants can now provide customers with the complete JFrog Platform, including:

DevOps – JFrog Artifactory offers a universal binary repository that creates a single source of truth for any software packages from development to deployment. JFrog Artifactory is the industry-leading binary management solution with support for Docker, Maven, npm, Python and 20+ more software languages.

– JFrog Artifactory offers a universal binary repository that creates a single source of truth for any software packages from development to deployment. JFrog Artifactory is the industry-leading binary management solution with support for Docker, Maven, npm, Python and 20+ more software languages. Security – JFrog Xray is an application security tool that fortifies your software supply chain by scanning your entire pipeline from your IDE and your CI/CD Tools, all the way through to distribution and deployment.

– JFrog Xray is an application security tool that fortifies your software supply chain by scanning your entire pipeline from your IDE and your CI/CD Tools, all the way through to distribution and deployment. Edge/IoT Management – JFrog Connect allows customers automatically to send updates to, and control, monitor and secure remote Linux & IoT devices, at scale, with the click of a button.

– JFrog Connect allows customers automatically to send updates to, and control, monitor and secure remote Linux & IoT devices, at scale, with the click of a button. CI/CD – JFrog Pipelines makes CI/CD an integral part of the JFrog Platform. It automates DevOps processes across teams and tools so software updates are released quickly across CI/CD pipelines.

– JFrog Pipelines makes CI/CD an integral part of the JFrog Platform. It automates DevOps processes across teams and tools so software updates are released quickly across CI/CD pipelines. Software Distribution – JFrog Distribution helps customers securely package artifacts and quickly distribute software globally.

– JFrog Distribution helps customers securely package artifacts and quickly distribute software globally. Administration and Monitoring – JFrog Mission Control & Insight provides a dashboard view of JFrog Platform services, delivery visibility and metrics, even across geographically dispersed sites.

JFrog's Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances, Kelly Hartman, said: "We're delighted to welcome Automation Consultants to our channel partner ecosystem and look forward to collaborating with them on ensuring developer, security, and operational teams have effective tools for securing their software supply chain – something we at JFrog feel is fundamental to safe, sustainable innovation and competitive advantage."

About Automation Consultants

Automation Consultants is an Agile and DevOps consultancy specializing in supporting organizations at every stage of the software development lifecycle. Working with customers such as Airbnb, HSBC, Network Rail, Sky and Vodafone, AC connects project teams with comprehensive and practical solutions in things such as agile at scale, best practice, migrations, enablement and training, and executes project work for hundreds of customers every year.

