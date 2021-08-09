Automation Anywhere Hosts Imagine Digital IMEA 2021, the Region's Largest Virtual Cloud RPA and AI Event

Join more than 10,000 attendees at the livestreamed event on August 11-12 to learn about cloud-native intelligent automation from industry leaders, customers, and partners

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, Inc., a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced the IMEA edition of Imagine Digital – region's largest Cloud RPA and AI event. Scheduled to begin on Wednesday, August 11, the event features ground-breaking discussions around AI-powered, cloud-native automation fuelling digital transformation innovations.

With free registration, Imagine Digital IMEA is expected to attract more than 10,000 attendees. Participants will have the opportunity to be a part of inspiring keynotes, RPA solution spotlights, customer showcases and technical trainings. The sessions are designed to provide unique learning opportunities with the tools to accelerate an organization's automation journey.

Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder, Automation Anywhere, will deliver a powerful keynote where he will share his insights on intelligent automation and how it is making businesses of all sizes more resilient, far more sustainable, and ultra-competitive. Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud will feature as a special guest keynote speaker, and will talk about the Google Cloud and Automation Anywhere partnership, and what it means to customers.

WHAT: Imagine Digital IMEA opens with a keynote from Milan Sheth, Executive Vice President, IMEA, Automation Anywhere. Speaking about the event, he said, "True to its name, Imagine Digital is more of an experience where customers, partners, and RPA practitioners gather to imagine the power and promise of automation powering Digital transformation. Attendees will not only learn about our products, but also success stories, business benefits, and common themes that organizations have observed as they progress on their automation journeys."

Visit the Imagine Digital schedule to learn more.

WHO: Automation Anywhere customers, partners from the IMEA region and other industry experts demonstrate intelligent automation solutions. Automation Anywhere will host informative product sessions and showcase all the latest advancements in RPA, AI and cloud computing.

WHY: Prominent global enterprises, such as Tesco Business Services, Axis Bank, Network International, Jaguar Land Rover, GM Financial, and Wipro Limited will share their success stories and lessons learned in leveraging automation in the cloud to tackle tough business challenges.

In addition, the event will spotlight Automation Anywhere's world-class cloud-native products and solutions that makes it possible for customers to automate three times faster and at a fifth of the cost of legacy platforms.

WHEN: August 11-12, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. IST

WHERE: Register free for the virtual event:

https://imagine.automationanywhere.com/in/register/

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with intelligent software bots – AI-powered digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only cloud-native and web-based automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics, yielding significantly lower TCO, higher security, and faster scalability than legacy monolithic platforms. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 1,200 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. Automation Anywhere has deployed nearly 3 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries in more than 90 countries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

Automation Anywhere is a trademark/service mark or registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

