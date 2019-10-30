Automated Turf Harvester Market to Reach $155,947.8 Thousand by 2026, Globally, at 12.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Automated Turf Harvester Market by Product Type (Roll Turf Harvester and Slab Turf Harvester) and Application (Residential, Commercial, Golf Courses and Sports/Athletics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." The report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including key winning strategies, industry drivers & restraints, market size & forecast, top investment pockets, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends. As per the report, the global automated turf harvester industry was estimated at $62,151.5 thousand in 2018, and is anticipated to register $155,947.8 thousand by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints & opportunities-

Change in consumer preferences towards automated agricultural machinery, shortage of labor on farms, and adoption of natural turfs on sports fields fuel the growth of the global automated turf harvester market. On the other hand, high price. Extra preference levied to large farm owners, and popularity of artificial turf in residential sector are expected to restrain the growth to some extent. However, significant increase in golf courses in the developing nations is expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The residential segment garnered the lion's share in 2018-

Based on application, the residential segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global automated turf harvester market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate through 2019–2026. Increase in housing facilities in the U.S. and UK is fueling the consumption of turf in the residential sector. The golf courses segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 14.6% during the estimated period. Rise in the number of golf courses in the developing nations such as China is likely to drive the market of automated turf harvester.

The roll turf harvester segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on product type, the roll turf harvester segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding nearly three-fifths of the global automated turf harvester market. Use of roll turf harvester for cultivating turf rolls for large area applications such as golf courses, sport fields and commercial landscaping has propelled the market growth of roll turf harvester. Simultaneously, the slab turf harvester segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the study period. Demand for turf slabs specially for residential applications is driving the sale of slab turf harvester.

North America to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America contributed to more than two-thirds of the global automated turf harvester market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Highest number of turf farms and strong foothold of major players have resulted in high penetration of automated turf harvester in the province. At the same time, the region across Europe would cite the fastest CAGR of 14.6% by 2026. Growing turf grass cultivation and shift towards fixed crop from niche crop status have accentuated the growth of automated turf harvester in the region.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Turf Tick Products B.V.

Trebro Manufacturing, Inc.

MAGNUM ENP

Kesmac Inc.

KWMI Equipment

FireFly Automatix, Inc.

