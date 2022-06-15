Automated Test Equipment Market size worth $ 8.98 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.26% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increasing numbers of connected devices and appliances and growing companies' attention to quality improvements and end-to-end test solutions are the factor driving the market growth of the Automated Test Equipment Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Automated Test Equipment Market" By Type (Memory IC test system, Linear & discrete test system, System-on-Chip (SoC) test system, and Others), By Application (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Automated Test Equipment Market size was valued at USD 6.43 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.98 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.26% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Automated Test Equipment Market Overview

The primary factors driving the market growth are the increasing numbers of connected devices and appliances and growing companies' attention to quality improvements and end-to-end test solutions. Increased system-on-chip (SoC) adoption and high demand for consumer electronics are expected to be significant drivers of the Automated Test Equipment Market during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the growth of electronic components and the spread of smartphones in the automobile field. Miniaturization has expanded the range of Automated Test Equipment applications.

In addition, significant technological advances, coupled with design complexity and the need for adequate testing, are expected to drive the market. Increasing advancement in semiconductor manufacturing processes and expansion of wireless networks in developing countries are expected to significantly drive the growth of the Automated Test Equipment Market in the coming years. In addition, significant technological advances, design complexity, and the need for proper testing are expected to help expand the market. Recent technological advances have significantly reduced the cost and time required to manufacture semiconductor ICs and improved profitability.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Roos Instruments, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Star Technologies, Inc., Advantest Corporation, Astronics Corporation, Aeroflex, Inc., LTX-Credence Corporation, Chroma ATE, Inc., Teradyne, Inc., and Marvin Test Solutions, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Automated Test Equipment Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Automated Test Equipment Market, By Type

Memory IC test system



Linear & discrete test system



System-On-Chip (SoC) test system



Others

Automated Test Equipment Market, By Application

Aerospace and Defense



Automotive



Consumer Electronics



Medical



Others

Automated Test Equipment Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

