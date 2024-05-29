Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market worth $15.4 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=17856390

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market"

155 – Tables

50 – Figures

210 – Pages

Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 9.2 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 15.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Technology, Type, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of proper network connectivity for APC system Key Market Opportunities Increasing technological development in automated passenger counting systems Key Market Drivers Rising government regulations in various countries regarding the requirement of transportation data

The buses application segment for the APC system is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

Several key factors drive the use of automated passenger counting systems in bus applications. Firstly, buses are a primary mode of public transportation in urban and suburban areas, catering to a significant portion of daily commuters. As a result, there is a pressing need for accurate and efficient systems to manage passenger data, optimize route planning, and improve service reliability. Secondly, regulatory mandates in various regions require transit authorities to implement passenger counting systems for reporting purposes, ensuring compliance with ridership data requirements. Thirdly, integrating advanced technologies, such as IoT sensors and AI-driven analytics, enables buses to provide real-time information to passengers regarding schedules, delays, and occupancy levels, enhancing overall customer experience. Additionally, the modular nature of bus-based systems allows for easy installation and scalability, accommodating the diverse needs of different transit operators and fleet sizes. Moreover, the increasing focus on sustainable and connected mobility solutions, coupled with the rise of smart city initiatives, further drives the adoption of automated passenger counting systems in buses, providing improved operational efficiency and enhanced passenger satisfaction.

The Time of Flight Technology segment is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Time of Flight technology segment is expected to grow in the automated passenger counting system market due to several factors. ToF technology offers high accuracy in measuring distances and detecting objects, making it suitable for precise passenger counting in various transportation environments, including buses, trains, and airports. In addition to this, ToF sensors can capture depth information, allowing for the detection of passengers even in challenging lighting conditions or crowded spaces, enhancing the reliability of passenger counting systems. Furthermore, ToF technology enables real-time data capture and processing, facilitating immediate feedback to transit operators and passengers regarding occupancy levels, waiting times, and service updates. Moreover, the compact size and low power consumption of ToF sensors make them suitable for integration into existing infrastructure and mobile devices, ensuring flexibility and scalability in deployment. Additionally, the continuous advancements in ToF technology, such as increased sensor resolution and improved signal processing algorithms, further drive its adoption in automated passenger counting and information systems, promising enhanced efficiency and accuracy in public transportation management.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific's automated passenger counting and information system industry is projected to grow significantly. Public transportation is mainly preferred for commuting in Japan, China, and South Korea. This is one of the driving factors for the increasing demand for automated passenger counting and information systems in Asia Pacific. The development of railway routes, bus stations, and airports is expected to increase in Asia Pacific, creating demand for automated passenger counting and information systems in the region. It has been observed that transit agencies in the Asia Pacific are using advanced technologies and systems to improve service offerings and attract and encourage passengers to use public transport. China and India, being among the world's most populous countries, are increasingly implementing automated passenger counting and information systems to optimize public transport routes and schedules based on passenger needs. These systems help maximize resource utilization and ensure reliable and timely transportation services for their large populations. Passenger information systems provide real-time updates on schedules, route changes, vehicle arrival and departure times, and any delays, enhancing the overall transit experience for passengers.

Key Players

The automated passenger counting and information system companies includes significant Tier I and II players such as Eurotech (Italy), Iris-GmbH (Germany), DILAX Intelcom GmbH (Germany), HELLA Agalia Mobile Vision(Germany) and Infodev EDI (US), Siemens (Germany), Hitachi (Japan) among others, among others, are some of the key players in the automated passenger counting and information system market.

