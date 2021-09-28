Automated Optical Inspection Market worth $1,660 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Automated Optical Inspection Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (2D AOI, 3D AOI), Technology (Inline AOI, Offline AOI), Industry, Application (Fabrication Phase, Assembly Phase), Elements of AOI, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Automated Optical Inspection Market was valued at USD 598 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,660 million by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. Advantages of AOI over other inspection methods, upsurge in the demand for consumer electronics amidst pandemic, rising need for miniature, high-speed PCBs, demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies, and growing demand for electronics in automotive sector are contributing to the growth of the automated optical inspection market. Advent of SMART technology, newer applications of AOI systems apart from PCB inspection, and growing demand for AOI systems for inspection of IC substrates act as a growth opportunity for the market players.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=179056156

3D AOI systems to account for a larger share of the automated optical inspection market

The 3D AOI system market is expected to be dominant and faster during the forecast period. Large-scale manufacturing units primarily make use of 3D AOI systems. 3D AOI systems have high operational costs and use complex programming codes for functioning but are more efficient and sensitive at detecting defects and faults than 2D AOI systems. 3D AOI systems can detect faults in PCB substrates as well as in the ball grid array (BGA), which makes them superior to 2D AOI systems. Further, the ability to quickly inspect defects in tall components, significant reduction in false call rates, and ability to provide volumetric data of components under inspection make 3D AOI systems an ideal choice for electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers in the coming years.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automated Optical Inspection Market"

172 – Tables

54 – Figures

230 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=179056156

Consumer electronics industry accounted for the largest share of the automated optical inspection market in 2020

The consumer electronics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the AOI system market during the forecast period. The miniaturization of electronic gadgets has further increased the complexity of internal circuits and components. To efficiently inspect complex PCBs of small and compact consumer electronic devices, manufacturers are increasingly using advanced AOI systems to offer high-quality products to customers. The trend of having one device with multiple functionalities has made modern-day electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and wearables more complex in architecture. The increased complexity of these devices requires highly advanced AOI systems for inspection. Further, with the rise in the adoption of 3D inspection technology, AOI systems are going to play a vital role in maintaining the high-quality standards of these complex consumer electronic devices.

Asia Pacific to account for the largest share of the automated optical inspection market by 2026

APAC is the leading region for global PCB production, with countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea at the forefront. The increase in high-volume manufacturing of PCBs creates a demand for AOI systems with faster inspection speed. The APAC electronics industry has become a world-class innovation-driven hub for production as a result of low-priced skilled labor, business-friendly environment, low production cost, and growing demand for electronic products in the region. The growth in the electronics industry has enabled the APAC AOI market to grow at a significant rate.

A few of the key players in the automated optical inspection market are Koh Young (South Korea), Test Research, Inc. (TRI) (Taiwan), Omron (Japan), Camtek (Israel), Viscom (Germany), Saki Corporation (Japan), Nordson (US), KLA (US), Cyberoptics (US), and Goepel Electronics (Germany).

Related Reports:

Machine Vision Market with COVID-19 impact, by Deployment (General & Robotic cell), Component (Hardware and Software), Product (PC-based and Smart camera-based), Application, End-user Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2026

3D Metrology Market with COVID-19 Impact by Product Type (CMM, ODS, VMM, 3D AOI, 3D X-ray &CT), Application (Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Virtual Simulation), Offering, End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automated-optical-inspection-system-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automated-optical-inspection-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets